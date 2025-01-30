Royal Caribbean May Have Leaked the Name of Its Third Icon Class Ship

Oops! Eagle-eyed would-be passengers looking at upcoming voyages on Royal Caribbean’s website were quick to spot voyages aboard a ship not currently operating in the cruise line’s fleet.

Royal Caribbean’s website, advertising 2026 itineraries, may have inadvertently revealed the name of its third Icon-class ship, set to debut in August 2026. Itineraries showed Mediterranean sailings for a Legend of the Seas beginning August 9, 2026.

The listings also hinted at an inaugural summer and fall season from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia), followed by a winter sailing the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale beginning in January 2027.

“Royal was doing test loads on their site a little while ago and it looks like Fort Lauderdale will be the US homeport winter 26/27 after she does her inaugural summer/fall season in Europe,” posted one user on Reddit.

The reveal, which was swiftly removed from the website by Royal Caribbean, was visible long enough for multiple shares across platforms like Facebook, making waves with guests, eager to know what they can expect of the new vessel.

Still, one passenger said, “Legend has been the rumored name for a while now and confirmed by some suppliers and ship registry. But not official till Royal says.”

And Royal Caribbean doesn’t say.

The cruise line has not confirmed the name of its upcoming ship; nor has it commented on the screenshots showing the vessel’s possible itineraries.

One journey shows an 8-night roundtrip Southern Caribbean voyage from Fort Lauderdale to destinations in Curacao, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and the company’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Bahamas.

That said, stateroom options briefly available under Legend of the Seas aligned with those currently available on Icon-class ships, include Surfside Family Suites, Sunset Junior Suites, Grand Suites, and Infinite Grand Suites.

Steel Cutting for Third Icon Class Cruise Ship

Further investigation shows the website legendoftheseas.com redirects directly to royalcaribbean.com/legendoftheseas. However, Legend of the Seas was the name of a previous Vision-class vessel owned by the cruise line until 2017.

That ship, renamed Marella Discovery 2, now sails for Marella Cruises, owned by TUI Group, of which Royal Caribbean jointly owns.

“Legend is good marketing,” said one guest. “A new Legend is born… I can see it now.”

Growing Iconic

Royal Caribbean introduced its first massive Icon-class vessel, the 248,663-gross-ton Icon of the Seas, just a year ago. The 5,610-passenger vessel – 7,600 at maximum capacity – began operating out of PortMiami with much fanfare as the world’s biggest cruise ship.

But that moniker won’t last long as the cruise line’s second Icon-class ship, Star of the Seas, will enter service this year at 250,800 gross tons following construction at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Shipbuilders are working so quickly that the also-5,610-passenger ship moved up its debut and will set sail on a showcase sailing on August 23, 2025.

Its third ship in the series, which Royal Caribbean has been calling Icon 3, is also under construction at Meyer Turku and well underway toward its 2026 debut.

Details have remained slim on what passengers can expect, although the cruise line has shared it will also be a 20-deck, 250,800-gross-ton vessel and feature the now-iconic Aqua Dome at the forward, offering a “tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night.”

A fourth Icon vessel is also planned, with options for Meyer Turku to complete a fifth and sixth for the Icon family.