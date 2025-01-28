World’s Biggest Cruise Ship Celebrates a Year at Sea

It’s hard to believe it was one year ago that Royal Caribbean’s massive Icon of the Seas welcomed her first guests and set sail for phenomenal vacation memories on January 27, 2024. And what a year of memories it has been!

The ship already has impressive stats of its own, but now the impressive numbers are in from her first year of sailing.

Icon of the Seas is homeported from Miami, Florida, offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. That means 52 iconic vacations offered in the first year, with a total of 192,000 families welcomed onboard.

As Icon of the Seas has set sail, she has made 52 visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas. Try the funnel cake at Snack Shack, you won’t be sorry.

In addition to visiting CocoCay, Icon of the Seas has stopped 180 times at other top destinations, including making calls to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico along with Roatan in Honduras for Western Caribbean itineraries.

On her Eastern Caribbean sailings, she visits Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis.

The first-of-her-class Icon of the Seas can welcome 5,610 travelers at double occupancy, and up to 7,600 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. That’s a lot of room for making iconic memories on every sailing!

For 7,900 travelers (and surely some crew members in that number), that has meant celebrating a birthday onboard Icon of the Seas. And if you’re a cake-and-ice-cream type of person for a birthday party, you may have had one (or more!) of the 1,594,467 ice cream cones served at Sprinkles over the past year!

If you prefer a milkshake, you have enjoyed the same treat as 55,350 total guests – all of which have been served at Desserted, portside on Deck 16 in the Thrill Island neighborhood.

For passengers who prefer a bit more adult libations, join in the fun at one of the four Lime and Coconut bars onboard, where 44,070 drinks have been served over the past year.

Some guests have even indulged in even more celebration as part of the 96 dinner party experiences offered at Celebration Table – a truly one-of-a-kind, exclusive, VIP option found on Icon of the Seas.

The fun onboard Icon of the Seas isn’t confined to treats and celebrations, however. The ship offers outstanding entertainment. In just the past year, that has included 426 stunt-filled ice shows and 308 performances of “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Effectors: The Origin Story.”

Even more impressive are the 449 performances of Aqua Action!, the high-diving, high-energy, high-excitement aquatic show. Together, those performances have included a mesmerizing 28,736 high dives under the AquaDome.

Guests who want to try their own adrenaline rush have plenty of options onboard Icon of the Seas, but none more unique than the Crown’s Edge ropes course with its surprise plunge into a swooping zipline. Nearly 15,000 guests have conquered that challenge in the past year – more than 280 guests each week!

All of this adds up to an amazing time for Icon of the Seas!

“It’s been an incredible year for Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s President & CEO on the ship’s first official anniversary. “A big thanks to all of the dedicated crew who have put their heart and soul towards making this our most successful product ever! Happy 1 Year Icon!”

Icon of the Seas One Year in Service Stats

Up Next for Icon of the Seas

The massive, 248,663-gross-ton ship has no intention of slowing down, and will remain homeported from Miami for at least the next two years.

But up next is a new family member – the first sister ship for Icon of the Seas, Star of the Seas, will debut at the end of August 2025 from Port Canaveral, Florida.

While the world’s two largest ships won’t be homeported together, they’re sure to share a special meetup at some point – and won’t that be a massive occasion worth celebrating with more than 14,000 of your closest friends!