Royal Caribbean Makes Last-Minute Port Cancellations

Hurricane season is not over yet, and Royal Caribbean is taking extra precautions to ensure that cruise passengers and crew remain safe while the Oasis-class Utopia of the Seas sails through the Bahamas.

Guests booked on the October 28 sailing out of Port Canaveral in Florida were notified less than a day before departure that the cruise line had decided to remove two scheduled port of call visits in the Bahamas, including Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean said in a communication sent to booked guests, “Along with Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, we’ve been monitoring some adverse weather along our intended path. In order to steer clear of any increment weather conditions, we’ll need to cancel our visits to Nassau, Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay, and we’ll enjoy a visit to our private destination, Labadee, Haiti instead.“

Utopia of the Seas‘ was originally scheduled to visit the first port of call of Nassau in the Bahamas on Tuesday, October 29. The large cruise ship was then set to make a call to Royal Caribbean’s own private island, CocoCay, on Thursday, October 31.

So, you might be asking what the vessel will be offering instead during the short 4-night sailing. Utopia of the Seas will be spending a day at sea on October 29 and then make its first and only port visit at Royal Caribbean’s private destination of Labadee, Haiti, on Wednesday, October 30.

The ship will then sail another day at sea on October 31, before arriving back home in Port Canaveral on November 1.

Royal Caribbean added, “We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by the weather – the safety and well-being of our guests and crew are always our top priority.“

There is no doubt it can be a worry for some guests when it comes to weather conditions in regions such as the Bahamas, especially during hurricane season. The good news is that it is better to be on a cruise ship than anywhere else!

As for the model signal itself, you can see over the next ten days there is potential for tropical development. So, we'll keep an eye on the Caribbean for now…that's all. pic.twitter.com/1DXLpLSIMs — Craig Setzer, CCM (@CraigSetzer) October 24, 2024

Cruise ships can adjust course and adapt to any weather changes using advanced navigation systems. The captain will also keep the vessel away from any potential impacts. Royal Caribbean has Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer on hand advising on the developing weather situation, and Setzer also provides timely updates on his popular X account.

“Please know, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather,” Royal Caribbean also said in the communication to booked guests.

Utopia of the Seas is the second largest in the fleet at 236,473 gross tons and 1,188 feet long. The sixth Oasis-class ship also has a passenger capacity of 5,668 at double occupancy and 2,290 crew members.

Alternative Port of Call for Utopia of the Seas

The good news is that Labadee only just recently reopened for cruise calls in early October. Royall Caribean suspended all calls there in the Spring of 2024 due to local unrest and increased concern from booked passengers.

Adventure of the Seas was the first ship to return on October 8, and now Utopia of the Seas guests can unexpectedly get a chance also to enjoy the port. Guests will be able to experience a stunning beach and get a chance to drink the signature “the Labadoozie” and even get a thrill on the Dragon Tail Roller Coaster.

The next Utopia of the Seas cruise will set sail on November 1, and at this time, the cruise line has not announced any itinerary change. Guests should keep an eye out for any official communications from the cruise line.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a chance of a cyclone formation in the southwestern Caribbean in the coming days. It is possible this development could impact cruise itineraries at the end of October and into early November. Cruise Hive will keep readers updated on any impact on cruises.