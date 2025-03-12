Royal Caribbean Just Revealed its Itineraries for China in 2026-27

Royal Caribbean has released new cruise itineraries in Asia with spectacular options onboard Spectrum of the Seas in 2026 and 2027.

With voyages from 2-9 nights, guests will appreciate more diverse ports of call along with longer and more immersive stays that really give travelers a chance to explore the best of Asia.

Sailings will depart from Shanghai and starting in November 2026, from Hong Kong as well. Japan is a highlight of many itineraries, with stops in stunning ports such as Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Okinawa, Kumamoto, Ishigaki, Osaka, Nagoya, and Hakodate. The exact route and port calls will depend on the length of the itinerary and the sailing date.

Outside of the Land of the Rising Sun, Spectrum of the Seas is also offering itineraries featuring Busan and Jeju in South Korea and Hue in Vietnam, among other destinations.

“This is one of our most exciting lineups yet, with incredible new destinations and longer, more immersive itineraries,” said Benjamin Bouldin, President, Royal Caribbean International China. “From vibrant cityscapes to breathtaking coastal escapes, these new adventures are designed for travelers looking to experience the best of Asia in a whole new way.”

The new itineraries are now open for booking and are sure to fill up fast. From quick 2-night cruise to nowhere getaways to the cruise line’s first-ever 8-night Asian adventures, these sailings offer something for everyone.

The 2026-2027 season also features special holiday sailings with themed entertainment, seasonal menus, and unique holiday festivities onboard for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. And what better way to ring in the new year than on a cruise?

An Asian-Inspired Cruise Ship

Spectrum of the Seas was specifically designed for the Asian market and has become a favorite with cruisers in the region, as well as travelers from around the world. She is homeported year-round in Asia, always offering diverse sailing options.

The 169,379-gross-ton, Quantum-ultra class ship offers all the world-class dining, adrenaline-inducing thrills, and energizing entertainment Royal Caribbean is known for.

Special features include the iconic, all-glass North Star observation pod, perfect for getting unparalleled panoramic views of every outstanding destination.

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: mokjc)

For more active thrills, the SeaPlex is the largest indoor sports complex and entertainment center at sea, featuring a full-size basketball court and even bumper cars.

Read Also: What Are the Different Royal Caribbean Ship Classes?

Guests can enjoy refreshing fun with craft cocktails made by robots at the Bionic Bar, sip exquisitely at Vintages, enjoy live piano performances at the Schooner Bar, and more.

Foodie guests won’t be disappointed onboard Spectrum of the Seas either, with a range of globally-inspired tastes from Jamie’s Italian to Sichuan Red. The Noodle Bar, Teppanyaki, Izumi, Dog House, Chop’s Grille, and more are also available, as well as Royal Caribbean classics like the Windjammer and Chef’s Table.

Each evening’s entertainment comes to dazzling life with cutting-edge performances, including “Silk Road” and “The Effectors” – both top shows all ages can enjoy.

With so much to offer, the new itineraries throughout Asia are sure to sell out quickly. Interested guests should book early to enjoy the best prices, widest selection of itinerary options, and their choice of preferred staterooms.