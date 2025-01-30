You Can Now Start Booking the Huge MSC World Asia

When MSC World Asia debuts in late 2026, the 6,700-guest ship will be sailing in the Mediterranean rather than in her namesake region, MSC Cruises has revealed.

The ship, third in the line’s World class, will sail a series of 7-night itineraries across the Western Mediterranean following her launch in December 2026.

MSC World Asia will spend the winter 2026-27 and summer 2027 seasons sailing between Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Valletta, Malta; and Genoa and Rome, Italy. Guests will be able to embark the ship at any of the five ports.

The cruise line’s January 30, 2025 announcement of the ship’s initial deployment included some tempting incentives to encourage early bookings.

Members of the cruise line’s MSC Voyager’s Club loyalty program can receive 1,000 extra points and a €50 ($52 USD) per person onboard credit if they book an MSC World Asia cruise by February 13, 2025.

Other benefits offered to those who book more than 12 months before the ship’s departure date feature another €50 credit, double membership points, and a 5%+5% discount.

MSC World Asia’s maiden voyage is set for December 11, 2026. The 215,863-gross ton ship is under construction at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, where her steel-cutting ceremony was held in April 2024.

“We have chosen to deploy our latest flagship in the Western Mediterranean as it is our most popular region. MSC World Asia will further enhance our lineup in the region, giving guests even more choice of embarkation ports and itineraries for their winter escape or summer holiday,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises.

“As with each of our new ships, we’ll introduce innovative new concepts, venues and services to deliver the ultimate cruise experience for our guests,” Onorato added.

MSC Cruises introduced its World-class ships in 2022 with the debut of the first in the class, MSC World Europa. The second, MSC World America, is scheduled to launch on April 12, 2025 from PortMiami, where she will be based year-round.

MSC World America’s maiden voyage from Miami will be a 7-day itinerary with calls at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the cruise line’s, MSC Ocean Cay private island in the Bahamas.

MSC World America is in her final stages of construction, also at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, where Cruise Hive recently had a chance to inspect the ship’s progression firsthand.

New Ship’s Interior Design Will Sport Asian Influences

MSC Cruises’ World-class ships are the cruise industry’s second-biggest vessels, after Royal Caribbean’s Icon class. Icon of the Seas, for example, is 248,663-gross tons.

Like other World-class ships, MSC World Asia will be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), and have shoreside power connectivity and advanced environmental technologies.

MSC World Asia Steel Cutting Ceremony

Her interior design will be inspired by Asian culture and art, but will provide the signature spaces featured in the line’s other World-class ships.

The new-build will offer the same seven districts featured on her sister ships, including the Family Aventura District, where guests will find The Harbour, an outdoor recreation area with multiple activities, pools, water slides, and dining choices.

All told, MSC World Asia will have seven pools, one with a retractable roof, and 13 hot tubs. Guests will have more than 40 restaurants and bars to choose from, plus adults-only “Zen pools,” a full spa, and supervised programs for children.

The exclusive MSC Yacht Club onboard MSC World Asia will offer 144 luxury suites, where guests can enjoy concierge services, a private lounge, dining venue, pool, and sun deck.