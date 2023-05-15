Royal Caribbean Announces When It Will Return to China

Royal Caribbean International has made the exciting announcement that it will resume operations in China. The voyages will start with the Spectrum of the Seas, sailing from Shanghai starting April 2024. Also, in late 2024, Anthem of the Seas will be sailing in Asia for the first time.

The return of Spectrum of the Seas to China is a significant milestone for the cruise industry in Asia. The cruise ship is both the biggest and one of the most popular ships to have operated in China before the global pause in operations. It quickly became a favorite among Chinese families after its initial debut in 2019.

Spectrum of the Seas Returns to China

Royal Caribbean International has announced its return to China starting in April 2024. The Quantum-Ultra-class cruise ship, currently sailing from Singapore, will operate a series of cruises from Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Spectrum’s itinerary includes 4- and 5-night cruises from Shanghai to various destinations, including Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, Osaka, and Tokyo in Japan.

Come December 2024, Spectrum of the Seas will also operate eight sailings from Hong Kong to ports such as Ishigaki and Miyazaki in Japan, Taipei in Taiwan, and Nha Trang in Vietnam.

Bert Hernandez, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International: “This is the moment we – along with Chinese holidaymakers – have been waiting for. Our return to China is an exciting milestone that could only be marked with Spectrum of the Seas, which became a household name with Chinese families and travelers alike when it debuted in Shanghai as the latest and greatest Royal Caribbean ship in 2019.”

Spectrum of the Seas first set sail on its maiden voyage on April 18, 2019. It was constructed at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, and at 169,379 gross tons, it became the fifth-largest ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet upon delivery. The vessel can accommodate 4,246 guests at double occupancy.

Spectrum of the Seas has a range of features that make it so popular with families in Asia. There is an array of restaurants featuring regionally inspired menus and entertainment.

It boasts the likes of Hot Pot, Teppanyaki, Sichuan Red, and a karaoke lounge named Star Moment. Guests can also enjoy production shows at the Royal Theater.

Anthem of the Seas: New to Asian Waters

In late 2024, the Anthem of the Seas will sail in Asia for the first time, embarking from Singapore. Royal Caribbean has not revealed the itineraries she will sail on.

However, it seems likely the ship will take over Spectrum of the Seas‘ itineraries that range between three and nine nights, and sail to Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

“We thank the government of China for establishing a pathway forward and continue to be committed to expanding the cruise industry in a region we have sailed from for more than a decade.”

”This has also opened up a world of opportunities to expand the variety of holidays in Asia, as another award-winning ship sets sail in the region with the introduction of Anthem of the Seas in Singapore,” Bert Hernandez continued.

Anthem of the Seas embarked on its maiden voyage on April 22, 2015. At 168,666 gross tons, it can accommodate 4,180 guests at double occupancy.

Onboard Anthem of the Seas, guests can enjoy live music at the Latin-themed club Boleros, Brass & Bock, and the Olivier Award-winning musical We Will Rock You.

The ship also features SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea. The huge variety of dining options includes Solarium Bistro, Johnny Rockets, Cafe Promenade, Chops Grille, Izumi, and Wonderland.

Royal Caribbean’s return to China is a significant development in the global cruise industry. As one of the largest cruise operators in the world, Royal Caribbean’s re-entry, together with other cruise lines, into the Chinese market signals a positive turn in the industry’s recovery efforts. Moreover, it is expected to substantially boost tourism in the region, offering more options for cruising in Asia.

Bookings for these new itineraries on Spectrum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas will be available in the coming weeks.