Royal Caribbean Guest Attempts to Break Down Door on Navigator of the Seas

Weekend cruises can have a notorious reputation as rowdier, more energetic sailings as passengers enjoy their limited time onboard, but on a weekend Royal Caribbean sailing, one passenger went way too far with their rowdy energy.

The incident happened aboard the December 13, 2024 sailing of Navigator of the Seas. The ship is homeported from Los Angeles and the 3-night cruise was visiting Ensenada, Mexico.

Just hours after leaving Los Angeles, however, one passenger appears to have become so intoxicated that their behavior grew out of control, threatening both crew members and other guests.

Footage posted by Fox 11 News shows the male guest, who has not been identified, kicking at a door, yelling profanity, and at some point, removing his shirt.

Another guest, Christifer Mikhail, was on his first ever cruise vacation to celebrate birthdays and his wedding anniversary with his wife and a group of family members and friends when he witnessed the erratic behavior.

“I was kind of scared,” Mikhail said. “I’m stuck in this hallway, everybody else is kind of like behind something.”

Mikhail noted that the unruly guest had kicked one crew member with steel-toed boots, as well as punched another crew member.

In short order, the ship’s security team arrived to subdue the guest with pepper spray, zip ties, and handcuffs. The man likely spent the rest of the 3-night cruise in the ship’s brig.

There has been no confirmation about what further action may be taken against the unruly guest, though criminal charges could be filed. Mikhail did speak with the ship’s security and Royal Caribbean management as well as FBI agents about the incident.

Similarly, there is no information available about why the guest’s behavior so quickly became erratic and unruly, or whether or not excess alcohol or other substances may have been involved.

Cruise Hive reached out to Royal Caribbean for a statement, but has not received one at the time of this writing.

This recent incident follows another onboard disruption from Icon of the Seas which involved multiple guests also yelling and interacting with ship’s security and other crew members.

The 140,000-gross-ton, Voyager class Navigator of the Seas can welcome 3,386 travelers at double occupancy, or up to 4,000 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are approximately 1,200 international crew members.

The ship is homeported year-round from Los Angeles offering a range of 3-, 4-, and 7-night Mexico cruise itineraries to destinations such as Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta. The ship’s 4-night cruises also visit Catalina Island.

What Happens to Unruly Guests?

Cruise lines will commonly ban guests who cause such disturbances or threaten crew members, and it is likely that this particular man will be unable to set sail aboard any Royal Caribbean ship in the future.

The restriction may also extend to his traveling companions, depending on the circumstances that ultimately led to his poor behavior. For example, if other travelers were supplying him with additional drinks or encouraging his actions, they could likewise be held accountable and subject to penalties.

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas (Photo Credit: Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock)

Royal Caribbean does have a Guest Health, Safety, and Conduct Policy that explicitly states that travelers must follow appropriate standards during their cruise vacation.

“Verbally abusive or offensive language directed toward anyone, including guests, crew members, governmental officials, or others is not permitted,” the policy reads. “Statements or conduct that threaten prohibited or illegal activity are forbidden.”

Read Also: Do Cruise Ships Have Jails – Here’s the Truth

When a guest violates the policy, different actions may be taken. This includes security intervention, reporting the guest’s actions to law enforcement, suspending loyalty benefits, removing the guest from the ship, and potentially denying future cruises throughout the entire Royal Caribbean Group.

This would include any sailings not just aboard Royal Caribbean ships, but also Celebrity Cruises and Silversea.