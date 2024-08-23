Royal Caribbean Announces New Policy for Casino Winners

One way that the cruise lines reward guests who spend a lot of time in the onboard casinos is with free cruises. Afterall, the more cruisers play and spend, the more the cruise line profits – and it’s really a smart business decision to get casino players back on board as soon as possible.

But when these winners do not show up for their free cruise on embarkation day, it’s at a detriment to the cruise lines – as there is no time to replace the “no shows” with paying passengers.

In order to dissuade guests from being “no shows,” Royal Caribbean – and Celebrity Cruises, which is owned by Royal Caribbean Group – are putting a new policy in place where free cruise winners will still have to pay a deposit to sail.

An email was sent to casino winners who have previously bailed on their free sailings on August 22, 2024.

The message, which is meant to stop cruisers from canceling at the last minute, informed the former passengers that a $200 (USD) deposit would now be required to book their prize, with the policy taking effect on September 5, 2024.

“We’re reaching out to let you know that in the past 12 months you have cancelled within two days to sailing or not shown up at the pier for your Casino Reservation(s),” the email states.

“Under our new Casino Royale Cruise No-Show & Cancellation Policy, effective September 5, 2024, you will be assessed a $200 USD deposit on all active Casino Reservations, sailing on or after September 5, 2024,” continued the message.

The deposit will then become an onboard credit for guests to use during their free reservation – and if guests do have a change of plans, they will receive a full refund as long as they cancel at least seven days in advance.

The money is only forfeited if guests don’t show up for their sailing or cancel at the absolute last minute.

How Do Casino Perks Work?

Obviously, the biggest appeal of casinos – on land or at sea – is the opportunity to win big.

In recent years, some of those jackpot wins have made headlines. For example, Carnival Celebration hosted the largest ever $1 million casino slot tournament in 2023, with the grand prize winners going home with up to $500,000.

But even if you don’t win the jackpot, you likely are still racking up points during your time in the casino that will reward you in perks onboard, and eventually, free cruises.

On Royal Caribbean cruise ships, frequenters of the casino can join Club Royale – a rewards program that gives out points based on money spent in the casino.

Typically, guests can earn 1 point for every $5 spent in the slot machines, and 1 point for every $10 coin put in on video poker. Points for table games depend on the type of game, average bet, and length of play.

Celebrity Cruises Fortunes Casino (Photo Credit: JJava Designs)

The rewards club ranking starts at the choice level, and then moves up to Prime (2,500 points), Signature (25,000 points), and Masters (100,000+ points).

Once guests hit 2,500 points, they become eligible for a free sailing – and as the points grow, so do the onboard perks.

For example, casino users may get discounts on Wi-Fi packages or at the spa, credits to put toward shopping onboard, priority booking for entertainment and dining reservations, and more.

The casino rewards program functions similarly on Celebrity Cruises’ vessels, but has six tiers instead of four.

Players join at the Pearl level, and move up the ranks through Onyx (500 points), Amethyst (5,000 points), Sapphire (15,000 points), Sapphire Plus (75,000 points), and Ruby (150,000+ points).

The free cruise becomes available once guests reach the Amethyst level with the offer of a free inside cabin – with the accommodations offered becoming more luxurious as passengers move up the levels.

But no matter what perks you are hoping for, please make sure to gamble responsibly. It’s always a good idea to pause and consider the consequences of losing a bet before spending too much.