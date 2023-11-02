Princess Cruises Unveils New Stage Productions for New Ship

Princess Cruises has raised the curtain to reveal stage productions and other entertainment options that guests sailing aboard the line’s newest ship, Sun Princess, will enjoy when the vessel debuts in early 2024. Three new shows will be presented in the Princess Arena, featuring a unique, theater-in-the-round design.

Princess Arena to Host Three New Productions

With just three months to go before Princess Cruises’ new Sun Princess enters service, the cruise line has finalized the vibrant entertainment choices cruisers will experience when the 4,300-guest ship launches.

Three new headliner stage productions will energize guests with musical performances in the Princess Arena, including a pirate-themed show set to the hit songs of the 80s, a tribute to Broadway’s most memorable songs, and a concert featuring a Latin soundtrack that is sure to get the audience on its feet.

A fourth show in the Princess Arena reimagines a production already seen on other ships in the Princess Cruises’ fleet, “Fiera!,” a European love story that comes to life with music and dance.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

The Princess Arena promises to be the ship’s most technologically impressive entertainment space, sporting a curved theater-in-the-round design with movable seats able to accommodate 1,000 guests.

“The Princess Arena is an engineering marvel that allows us to create awe-inspiring entertainment, offering our guests a completely different experience every night,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises.

”Not only will our productions shine, but the venue itself, with its state-of-the-art stages, captivating lighting design, and immersive surround-sound, will deliver show-stopping spectacles on every voyage,” added Saviss.

New Musicals Tout Pirates, Broadway, Latin Tunes

The show “Vallora, A Pirate Quest” is the creation of choreographer Danny Teeson, an “American Idol” celebrity, and features a soundtrack that includes hits such as Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” and Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration.”

“Stage Struck” is a celebration of musical theater and will entertain guests with songs from Broadway’s hit productions such as “Rent,” “Dreamgirls,” and “My Fair Lady.”

Sun Princess Arena Show, Vallora, A Pirate Quest

Lovers of Latin music will enjoy “Viva La Musica,” a production by Liz Imperio, who has choreographed concert tours for Jennifer Lopez and Madonna. Featuring songs such as Miami Sound Machine’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” guests attending the show will be invited to join a professional dance couple on the dance floor.

Sun Princess Arena Show, Viva La Musica

Other entertainment spaces aboard Sun Princess include The Dome, a multi-level, glass-enclosed venue that functions as a relaxation and pool area during the day and as an event space at night. The venue will be the setting for Cirque Eloize performances, featuring artistic acrobatics set to music.

In the Piazza, a space surrounded by a glass sphere, a variety of entertainment options will be offered, such as musical acts, game shows, and a Champagne Waterfall event.

Sun Princess Arena Show, Stage Struck

Sun Princess will also offer a magical experience, the line announced in late October 2023. A new lounge concept called “Spellbound by Magic Castle” is a collaboration with Magic Castle, the iconic Hollywood venue that stages magic and illusion shows.

It will offer guests a captivating world of magic blended with the art of mixology and features magicians, surprises in themed rooms, and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers.

Ship to Debut in Barcelona in February 2024

The 175,000-gross ton Sun Princess is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is scheduled to sail her maiden voyage on February 8, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome. Port calls on the inaugural sailing include Mallorca, Spain; Messina, Sicily; Athens and Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Naples, Italy.

The ship will remain in the Mediterranean through the summer season, sailing 7- to 23-night itineraries from multiple departure ports, including Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Southampton.

In September 2024, the ship will reposition to Fort Lauderdale for a series of winter sailings in the Caribbean.