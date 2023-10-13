Princess Cruises Unveils Magical Venue on Newest Ship

Spirits, and not just the kind served in a glass, will become an entertainment staple onboard Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Sun Princess, when she debuts in early 2024.

In a collaboration with a popular magic show venue in Hollywood, the cruise line promises to keep guests spellbound in a magical space aboard the ship.

‘Spellbound’ to Entertain Guests With Magic Acts

Princess Cruises announced on October 12, 2023 it is collaborating with The Magic Castle, the iconic Hollywood venue that stages magic and illusions shows, to present “Spellbound by Magic Castle” aboard Sun Princess.

In a designated space aboard the soon-to-launch 4,300-guest ship, an ordinary-looking door will usher guests into a set of themed rooms where magicians and others, including “the spirit of Isabella,” will entertain cruisers with magic acts, special cocktails, special effects, and other presentations.

The Spellbound space will feature ornate, Victorian-era furnishings and decor in the Music Room, Parlor Bar, and in a 30-seat theater where guests will experience “up-close magic.” Princess Cruises has not yet revealed the fee guests will pay to access the space.

Sun Princess Spellbound Foyer

“We are excited to introduce Spellbound by Magic Castle and take the art of magic around the world aboard the spectacular new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“This collaboration with The Magic Castle™ takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising. Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess,” Padgett added.

Guests entering the space through the Music Room will encounter the spirit of Isabella, while the vintage-decor Parlor Bar will feature illusionists who will reveal Artemis the owl. Then it’s on to the full-stage magic show inside the Spellbound theater.

Throughout the entertainment events, mixologists, proficient in sleight-of-hand, will create special, themed cocktails for guests.

“We are bringing some of the most authentic aspects of The Magic Castle in Hollywood to Sun Princess, complete with incredible magicians and illusionists, so that Princess guests can experience a taste of the world class magic that is showcased nightly at the Magic Castle,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a magical experience typically reserved exclusively for members and their guests,” said Larsen.

The Magic Castle serves as the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts, in Hollywood, and is reserved for members and their guests, and those who receive invitations. It has for decades attracted Hollywood celebrities and guest performers, including Orson Welles, Johnny Carson, and Steve Martin.

Cirque Éloize Also to Debut on Sun Princess

The 175,500-gross-ton Sun Princess, a Sphere-class vessel that will be the largest ever built for Princess Cruises, will have other new entertainment features onboard. The cruise line earlier this year announced a partnership with Cirque Éloize to bring three unique and exclusive performances to the ship.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

The Cirque Éloize shows will be presented in The Dome, a spacious entertainment venue that will debut on Sun Princess, which is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Sun Princess is scheduled to sail her inaugural voyage on February 8, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome with port calls at Mallorca, Spain; Messina, Sicily; Athens and Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Naples, Italy. The ship will remain in the Mediterranean for the summer season, sailing 7- to 23-night itineraries from multiple ports.

Sun Princess will reposition to Fort Lauderdale in November 2024, offering a series of winter sailings in the Caribbean. Sun Princess will be the first Princess Cruises’ ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).