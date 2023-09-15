Princess Cruises Unveils Hollywood-Themed Sailings

Lights, camera, action! Princess Cruises is going Hollywood, with three entertainment-themed cruises planned for October 2023 on sailings along the US West Coast and British Columbia.

The line has historic ties to Tinseltown, since its ships were featured in the hit TV show “The Love Boat,” a series that brought the idea of cruising into the homes of millions.

Three Princess Ships to Sail West Coast Itineraries

Princess Cruises has announced three “Hollywood Insider” themed cruises its ships will operate in October 2023, featuring onboard celebrities who starred in top shows from the 1980s, behind-the-scenes special effects professionals, and music performances.

The cruises range from 3 to 7 days, and will sail from Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver, British Columbia. The ships offering these special cruises will be the Majestic Princess, Crown Princess, and Discovery Princess.

Princess Cruise Ship Aft (Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock)

“As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on ‘The Love Boat,’ it’s a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises.

Cruises Showcase Actors, Special Effects, Music

The 5-day “Hollywood Insider with 80’s Primetime Stars” will be operated onboard Majestic Princess from October 3 to 7, 2023, sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles. The Royal-class ship that carries 3,560 guests will call at Victoria, Canada.

Read Also: New Princess Cruise Ship to Feature First Rollglider at Sea

Guests can rub elbows with actors who starred in the show “Dallas,” including Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Christopher Atkins, and Sheree J. Wilson. Onboard the Majestic Princess, which launched in 2017, cruisers can attend meet-and-greet and speaker events with the celebrities, who will share stories about their experiences on the show.

Crown Princess, a Crown-class ship that accommodates 3,080 guests, will host the “Hollywood Insider: Behind the Screen EFX” cruise, a 3-night sailing from Seattle to Vancouver departing October 16, 2023. The cruise will highlight the roles that special effects professionals played in popular productions.

Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe / Shutterstock

Guests can hear the personal stories of Michael Westmore, an Emmy award-winning makeup artist who is known for his work in “Star Trek” productions, and Johnnie Spence, who created special effects for movies such as “Spider-Man 3,” “Man of Steel,” and “Face Off.”

Also appearing on the special effects-theme sailing is Tym Buchaarern, a winner of awards for his makeup artistry in productions of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Hairspray Live!,” and “Glee.”

The third and final themed cruise, “Hollywood Insider: Music Connection,” will be held onboard the 3,660-guest Discovery Princess, a Royal-class ship that launched in 2021.

The 7-day sailing departs on October 21, 2023, and sails roundtrip from Los Angeles. The ship will call at San Francisco, San Diego, and Ensenada, Mexico.

Onboard, guests can attend vocalist performances and meet-and-greet and speaker events. Among the celebrity guests will be Allan Dennis Rich, a songwriter whose credits include Whitney Houston’s “Run to You” and Natalie Cole’s “I Live for Your Love.”

Also appearing will be Freda Payne, the singer and actress who performed with The Supremes in the 1960s and was heralded for her work as a solo artist who recorded the 1970 hit single “Band of Gold.”

Other musicians who will join the cruise include Al Jardine, of The Beach Boys, who sang the lead vocals on the hit song “Help Me Rhonda,” and Leo Rossi, a former tour director for Fleetwood Mac and road crew member for Led Zeppelin and The Who.

Princess Cruises, a Carnival Corporation brand, operates 15 ships in global destinations. The cruise line will soon launch its 16th ship, when Sun Princess debuts in February 2024. The 4,300-guest ship will feature new onboard spaces and spend her first season in the Mediterranean.