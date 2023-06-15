New Princess Cruise Ship to Feature First Rollglider at Sea

Princess Cruises has revealed further details about its hugely anticipated and largest-ever cruise ship, Sun Princess.

Even though the new vessel is still at the shipyard, the cruise line is already teasing new features, including the first rollglider at sea! The new feature is part of a new top family deck unveiled today and new spaces for younger guests.

Sun Princess Park19 Family Deck With First Rollglider

The cruise line has teased more about its new Sphere-class Sun Princess cruise ship, a new class LNG-powered vessel currently under construction in Italy and debuting in early 2024.

Princess Cruises has detailed the ship’s new Park19, a new top-deck family activity zone that also features the first rollglider on a ship, named Sea Breeze.

“Park19 as the name suggests is a new space created for all our guests, including activities to bring together multi-generational travel families in a location with spectacular views and fun outdoor activities for all,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Sun Princess Park19

The space for the entire family to have some fun spans decks 19, 20, and 21. The main highlight of the space will be Sea Breeze, allowing guests to glide safely above the deck, offering stunning panoramic views.

A passenger will be safely harnessed to an electric roll glider and can reach speeds of up to 11 mph via an overhead track. The exclusive ride, the first on any ship, lasts up to 90 seconds and is ADA-accessible.

“The new area was tailored based on guest feedback for more family and group activities spaces,” Padgett added.

Park19 has even more ways to bring the fun on the open decks. An engaging climbing structure with access will start on decks 19 to 20. What’s being named Coastal Climb, guests must manage through obstacles high above the deck below.

Sun Princess Infinite Horizon

When guests reach the top of the climbing structure, they will be met with The Lookout, an open-air observation deck with 360-degree views of the ocean and the Sun Princess cruise ship. There will also be The Net, above deck 19, with guests having to make their way across, along with a balance and climbing nets.

Sun Princess will continue offering the chance for an amazing view on the open deck with Infinite Horizon. Guests can look at the decks below through these tilting glass panels.

As part of Park19 is also a Hammock Area for guests to relax, a Splash Zone with water sculptures, a jogging track that wraps around the activity deck, and a recreational court offering all kinds of sports and wellness options.

Spaces for Teens and Youth on Sun Princess

There will be some dedicated spaces for the younger passengers on decks six and seven. Each venue will be for a specific age, ranging from six months to 17 years old.

“These expanded offerings give younger cruisers plenty to explore and enjoy aboard Sun Princess, creating an even more family-friendly experience with something for everyone regardless of age,” Padgett added.

Sun Princess Firefly Park

The Firefly Park will be open for only the youngest passengers, from six months to seven years old. However, their family members can also attend the venue to interact and play with their younger family members. Kids can be dropped off to enjoy various activities, while the parents can have a break and enjoy other parts of the Sun Princess.

The venue will have a dedicated play area for babies up to three years old to crawl and engage. A babysitting service is available during the after-hours between 10 AM and 1 AM, but this will cost $5 per hour and only for kids aged three-12.

Sun Princess Neon Grove

There’s the Neon Grove space and The Underground for the older kids. These are two separate venues depending on age, are located on deck seven. Both venues feature chillout areas, different gaming consoles, and some games like air hockey. The staff will also put on various activities to keep them busy.

Sun Princess Debuts in Early 2024

The new Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard in Italy. The ship has already celebrated its float out onto the water for the first time in March 2023. The main focus is outfitting all the interior spaces ready for the big debut in February 2024.

Sun Princess at the Shipyard

Once completed, the first Sphere class cruise ship for Princess Cruises will be 175,000 gross tons, making her the largest ever built for the Carnival-owned cruise line. She will be fully powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The passenger capacity will be 4,300.

The ship’s first guest voyage will be out of Barcelona, Spain, on February 8, 2024. The inaugural voyage will be for ten nights around the Mediterranean, including ports in Spain, Greece, and Italy. Sun Princess will sail a full inaugural season in Europe before redeploying to the Caribbean out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2024.