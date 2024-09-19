Princess Cruises Quietly Increases Price of Bottled Water

Princess Cruises appears to have significantly increased the price of bottled water overnight, with no announcement, catching passengers on upcoming voyages off guard.

Passengers who pre-purchased water as recently as September 17, 2024, paid $7 per case. However, those attempting to purchase water on September 18 and after reported the cost had jumped to $24 for both domestic and international sailings.

Canadian passengers experienced a similar spike, with prices jumping from 10 CAD to 32.40 CAD per case. The new price is showing in the “Manage Booking” section of Princess Cruises.

The price hike has sparked outrage online, with many questioning the reasoning behind such a dramatic increase. However, the fact remains that Princess Cruises’ terms and conditions highlight this change can happen at any time, without warning.

“Pricing is subject to change without notice, and for vessels designated in a foreign currency, packages purchased in advance may vary from onboard pricing due to timing and currency fluctuations,” reads Princess Cruises’ online terms policy.

Additionally, the terms read, “Princess Cruises may modify, amend or update the terms and conditions of our beverage packages at any time with or without notice to guests. The terms and conditions as published on Princess.com on the date of sailing will apply.”

Princess Cruises has not issued an official statement addressing the price change.

Price Surge Outpaces Sister Cruise Line

In April 2024, Princess Cruises’ sister line, Carnival Cruise Line, also quietly raised the price of bottled water, surprising many of its loyal passengers. Although it was the third increase in 17 months, the cost of a case of water didn’t reach the expense Princess appears to be charging.

Initially, a 12-pack of water on a Carnival ship was $4.95, or about $0.42 per 16-ounce bottle. By November 2022, the price doubled to $9.95, or $0.83 per bottle. In December 2023, the price rose again to $11.95 per case, just shy of $1 per bottle. Today, a 12-pack is $14.95, which equates to $1.25 per bottle.

Princess Cruises’ $24 price, however, puts individual waters at $2 per bottle, which some passengers say is the current onboard price. It has led them to wonder if prices during their sail will also reflect an increase.

Read Also: How Do Cruise Ships Get Fresh Water?

While the sudden jump in prices has upset passengers, those who have purchased the Plus or Premier Beverage Packages from Princess Cruises are unaffected by the increase. These packages include unlimited bottled water, among a variety of other drinks.

The Plus package, which is $60 per day (not including an 18 percent gratuities fee), includes unlimited (up to $15 each) cocktails, wine by the glass, beer, an assortment of specialty coffees, fountain sodas, bottled water, fresh juices, and smoothies.

(Photo Credit: Angela Bragato)

The Premier Beverage Package includes everything in the Plus Beverage Package and increases the value to up to $20 each while adding top-shelf spirits and reserve wines. This package is $90 per day and also does not include gratuities.

The package was overhauled in August 2024 with a $10 daily price increase. But, the Premier package also included unlimited specialty dining and MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi to justify the expense.

Although Princess Cruises’ new price for pre-purchased bottled water is a big jump from its original pricing, it’s still less than some other major cruise lines. Royal Caribbean, for example, charges $39, or $3.25 per bottle, for its case.

That said, all cruise lines provide guests with free tap water, which can be used to fill water bottles. Consider packing empty water bottles and filling them during your voyage to avoid the extra costs.