Carnival Cruise Line Increases Price on Popular Item for Third Time

For the third time in just 17 months, Carnival Cruise Line has increased the price of bottled water purchases, this time to $14.95 for a 12-pack of individually-sized bottles.

When all the price increases are combined, this amounts to a 202% increase in the price for one of the most popular purchases travelers make before or during their cruise.

Water Price Increasing – AGAIN

Carnival Cruise Line has once more increased the price for a 12-pack of bottled water (each bottle is 16.9 fluid ounces). The current price is now $14.95 (USD) per package, the equivalent of $1.25 per bottle.

This is the third price increase on this popular beverage product since November 2022. Initially, the 12-pack was $4.95 ($0.42 per bottle), but at that time, it was doubled to $9.95 ($0.83 per bottle). Then, in December 2023, the price was increased again, to $11.95 per 12-pack (a drop under $1 per bottle).

No explanation has been given for the dramatic price increases in such a relatively short time period. Manufacturer costs, supply chains, delivery costs (to bring the water to the ship), and onboard costs (to have water delivered to staterooms) have likely all been factors in the increase.

Guest demand is also most likely a consideration when setting prices, and so long as guests continue to purchase the bottled water at a given price, further increases may be unavoidable.

For comparison with major retailers, a 12-pack of 16.9 ounce-bottles of water from Walmart ranges from $3-12, depending on the brand label. From Amazon, the same products are listed for roughly $6-7.

Carnival Cruise Line Bottled Water Price Increase

Carnival Cruise Line offers Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water, a US brand that claims to be 100% natural and only from “geographically remote” water sources, microfiltered for “the ideal balance of minerals and natural flavor.” The water sources utilized are found in New York, New Hampshire, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, and California.

Purchased in bulk pallets from Amazon, that exact brand of water, in the same size bottles, is $700 for 1,890 bottles, or $0.37 per bottle.

Other Water Prices Not Impacted

While the price of the 12-pack of bottled water has increased, it should be noted that the prices of the larger, single 1.5 liter bottle and the 8-pack of 1.5 liter bottles remain the same as from the December 2023 prices at $4.50 and $24.95, respectively.

It is possible, however, these prices may be increased in the weeks to come, depending on how the latest price increase is received for the 12-packs and what other factors must be considered for pricing adjustments.

Some guests are likely to resist further purchases of bottled water as prices continue to rise, but other travelers will still order their bottled water even with the increase.

Carnival Cruise Ship Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

For passengers who use CPAP machines, bottled water is essential to ensure the equipment functions appropriately. Similarly, guests with other medical equipment or medication that may require mixing with water, bottled water is often recommended to ensure purity.

Read Also: How Do Cruise Ships Get Fresh Water?

Bottled water may also be preferred for mixing baby formula, and some travelers simply prefer the taste. Bottles are also convenient for carrying into ports of call to stay hydrated on busy, adventurous days.

Travelers should be aware that water from the ship’s sinks is filtered, treated, and perfectly safe to drink. Water dispensers are also available on the Lido deck at beverage stations, though guests are asked not to refill bottles there in order to ensure adequate supplies for everyone and to keep lines minimized.

Drinking fountains are also often found near pool areas or sports courts, to ensure everyone can stay hydrated with all the fun they have onboard.