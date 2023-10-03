Princess Cruises Expands Availability of Exclusive Experience

Princess Cruises has announced that the elite 360 dining experience will now be available on a limited basis to non-suite guests.

The premium event does command a premium price, but is far more than just a dinner – it is an epic journey through culinary worlds of the Mediterranean, engaging all the senses in a unique event for every taste.

Exclusive Dining Experience No Longer Exclusive

The 360: An Extraordinary Experience dining event, usually an exclusive, invitation-only experience for suite guests, will now be available for any guests to purchase for $149 (USD) per person.

The announcement was made by Vicki Johnson, Senior VP of Communications at Princess, during a recent media event in Barcelona.

The dining experience will still be an included perk for suite guests, and therefore, the availability of open spots for purchase will vary on individual sailings, depending on suite occupancy and other factors.

This will ensure the exclusivity of the experience but will also offer the opportunity for more guests to try, while keeping the venue fully booked.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Only the cruise line’s two newest vessels, Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess, currently offer 360: An Extraordinary Experience. Johnson would neither confirm nor deny whether or not the dining event will be available on the upcoming Sphere-class Sun Princess, scheduled to debut in January 2024 with 29 different dining venue and lounge options.

“We have plenty of things up our sleeves,” said Johnson. “Let your imagination go wild.”

Not every dining venue on Sun Princess has yet been revealed. A new specialty restaurant is supposed to be revealed aft on Deck 17, while a “mysterious” as-yet-unknown venue is hidden behind a black, unmarked door on Deck 8, midship. Either location could potentially be a space for 360: An Extraordinary Experience, or may be completely new dining concepts.

About 360 on Princess Cruises

The 360: An Extraordinary Experience is an immersive, destination-inspired, seven-course meal that is “a journey through the sights, sounds, textures, and scents of the Mediterranean.”

Not only are carefully curated and expertly prepared dishes part of the event, but aromas, sounds, textures, and more are part of the high-tech gastronomical gala.

Video screens with 4K cinematography, storytelling, personalization, and other effects are woven into the unique event, which connects guests to their meals in intimate and distinctive ways to foster greater understanding and appreciation of every bite.

At the moment, 360 only offers a Mediterranean dining experience with dishes from Greece, Spain, Italy, and France. Guest feedback has indicated a desire for additional destination-focused menus to be added to the unique culinary entertainment venue, though the cruise line has not announced any such plans in development.

Interested guests should note that the menu for 360 is a set experience (not a la carte ordering), though some adjustments can be made for allergies if the cruise line is appropriately notified.

Guests with less adventurous dining tastes may not enjoy the experience as much, but the menu offers amazing bites for a wide range of palates.

Exclusive Dining Options More Popular Than Ever

While specialty dining restaurants with exclusive menus are a staple for many cruise lines, elite dining “experiences” are becoming more and more popular aboard cruise ships, with a wide range of options available.

From the ever-popular hibachi- or teppanyaki-style meals that showcase chef tricks while the food is prepared to chef’s table-style experiences offering behind-the-scenes looks at food preparation, guests with all sorts of dining preferences can enjoy these events.

More elaborate experiences showcasing culinary gastronomy are also increasing, such as the Wonderland “imaginative dinner” experience available aboard select Royal Caribbean International ships.

Some lines even offer food-focused sailings, such as the “Culinary Cruises” offered by Holland America Line with the world’s top chefs onboard and hosting exclusive dinners or Costa Cruises’ ChocoCruise 2023 with all things chocolate on offer.

Princess Cruises is well known for outstanding dining options and a delicious culinary experience, not only for elaborate options like 360, but even for each ship’s specialty dining, main dining rooms, and casual eateries. Now, even more guests will get to enjoy every delicious dining option the cruise line offers.