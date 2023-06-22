Princess Cruises Details Weddings and New Romance Ambassador

Princess Cruises is taking The Love Boat to another level while redefining romance at sea with the unveiling of new wedding packages.

The cruise line has appointed TV host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli as the Love and Romance Ambassador. This role includes hosting a bridal fashion-themed cruise in December 2023 and developing signature wedding packages.

Setting the Stage for Unforgettable Moments

Princess Cruises announced today, June 22, that it has appointed Randy Fenoli as the Love and Romance Ambassador.

Fenoli, known as the “King of Bridal” for his role in the popular series Randy to the Rescue and Say Yes to the Dress, will host a bridal fashion-themed cruise onboard Regal Princess, or The Love Boat in this case, in December 2023 and curate signature wedding packages exclusive to Princess Cruises.

“Being named Love and Romance Ambassador for Princess Cruises is an incredible honor, and I’m beyond excited to explore new ways to weave enchanting moments of romance that reinforce and expand The Love Boat legacy,” said Fenoli.

The Princess Perfect Weddings are tailored to couples seeking unique and romantic ways to say “I do.” Couples can choose a small and intimate affair or a big celebration in The Love Boat‘s piazza or on the outdoor deck areas that offer stunning ocean views.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises: “Twenty-five years ago, Princess set the standard for weddings at sea, and with the help of Randy Fenoli, the most trusted source in the bridal industry, we’re doing it again with our new Princess Perfect Weddings packages, evolving our offerings to create unparalleled experiences for couples and their loved ones, all at tremendous value,”

“These new packages let couples combine their dream wedding with an unforgettable voyage to picturesque destinations, to celebrate their special day in the most extraordinary ways imaginable.”

The seven-day wedding cruise onboard the 142,229 gross tons Regal Princess, will also offer exclusive events, meet and greets, and personalized wedding gown consultations. The ship will sail from Galveston, Texas, on December 3, 2023. Destinations include ports such as Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Seamless Ceremonies

A lot can go wrong on a wedding day. To ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible, ship captains serve as ceremony officiants, and dedicated wedding specialists provide personalized assistance to couples, ensuring an unforgettable event.

From selecting the perfect venue to arranging decorations, flowers, and photography, every detail is designed to meet the couple’s vision. The cruise line even offers guests the choice of a symbolic or a legal wedding.

“Our December Themed Cruise is going to be a celebration of all things bridal, and no matter their shape, their budget, or type of wedding, we’re going to help match all of our brides-to-be with the perfect dress.” according to Fenoli.

Princess offers several wedding packages tailored to all types of gatherings. The Perfect Pair Wedding package, at $2,995 for a symbolic wedding or $3,495 for a legal wedding, includes the ceremony, fresh florals, a wedding cake, sparkling wine toast, dedicated photographer service, and romantic breakfast for the couple, among other amenities.

The Timeless Ceremony at Sea package offers more inclusivity for up to 8 guests. Priced at $3,995 for a symbolic wedding or $4,495 for a legal wedding; it adds a solo live musician during the ceremony and digital high-res photos to the list of offerings.

For those planning a larger gathering, the Timeless Wedding at Sea package accommodates up to 18 guests. This package, priced at $5,995 for a symbolic wedding or $6,495 for a legal wedding, includes additional perks such as bridal hair styling & makeup, a solo live musician during the ceremony and reception, and a dedicated venue for the post-ceremony celebration.

In addition to wedding packages, Princess Cruises also offers packages for proposals and vow renewals at sea. The pricing is exclusive of the cost of the cruise.