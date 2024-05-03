P&O Cruises Raises Prices for Drinks Packages and Updates Policy

Starting May 8, 2024, P&O Cruises will adjust the pricing of its drink packages. The new rates will apply to all beverages purchased onboard or purchased ahead of a cruise.

Under the new pricing structure, the Refresh package, which offers a selection of non-alcoholic beverages, sees the most significant increase. In contrast, the Alcohol-Free package, catering to guests preferring non-alcoholic alternatives, aligns closely with previous onboard prices. However, it has been slightly reduced for pre-cruise purchases.

The Classic package, offering a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, presents a slight reduction in the pre-cruise price while increasing the onboard cost. The Deluxe package, which provides the most comprehensive beverage options, remains largely consistent, with a minor increase in the onboard price.

Said P&O Cruises in the announcement of the new prices, “Any packages purchased on board or pre-cruise from [May 8, 2024] will be in line with our new pricing.”

In addition to the pricing updates, P&O Cruises will implement a new alcohol policy effective from May 7, 2024. The policy dictates that passengers aged 18 and older (21 in U.S. ports) can bring a maximum of one liter of wine or Champagne on board at the start of their voyage without incurring a fee, as previously allowed.

However, if alcohol is consumed in public areas, a corkage fee of £20 per bottle will be charged, a decrease of £5 over the current policy.

The earlier policy had permitted guests to bring up to 1 liter of spirits, beer, and liquor on board, consumable in guests’ cabins. That option will be eliminated under the new policy.

Any alcohol beyond the one-liter maximum of wine or Champagne will be prohibited from being brought onboard, and any wine or Champagne exceeding the one-liter maximum will be compensated and returned to passengers before the end of the cruise.

The cruise line’s announcement detailed that the Refresh package will see a new pre-cruise price of £12.95 per person per day and an onboard price of £14.45, rising from the current £10.95 and £9.85, respectively.

This package includes regular and large soft drinks on tap but does not include selected coffees and teas, cocktails and spirits, beers and cider, and select wines and Prosecco. The package is also not complimentary for children under 17.

The Alcohol-Free package will increase to £24.25 per person per day if purchased pre-cruise and £26.95 onboard from the existing prices of £24.95 and £22.45. This package resembles Refresh but includes selected small Costa coffees and tea pigs.

The Classic and Deluxe packages are the most inclusive. These include select cocktails, spirits, beer, cider, 175ml wines, and 125ml Prosecco. Selecting these packages also includes a 20% discount on products excluded from the drinks package and a complimentary Refresh package for children 17 and younger.

The Deluxe package also includes an extended range of cocktails, 50ml spirits, and 250ml wines, as well as craft beers and perfect serves.

The Classic package will change to £43.95 per person per day if purchased before the and £48.85 onboard, up from £44.95 and £40.45. The Deluxe package will be priced at £54.45 pre-cruise and £60.50 onboard, an increase from £54.95 and £49.45.

The changes are set to roll out across the fleet throughout May, starting with Azura on May 9, when she sails a roundtrip Mediterranean cruise from La Valletta, Malta, and conclude with Arcadia on May 25, when she sails the Norwegian fjords on a 12-night roundtrip cruise from Southampton, England.

Britannia will launch on May 10 during its 14-night Northern Europe and Scandinavia cruise from Southampton. Ventura, sailing on a 14-night Spain, Portugal, and Canary Islands adventure, and Iona, journeying on a Norwegian fjords sail, will begin the new price structure on May 11.

Arvia’s Mediterranean voyage on May 12 and Aurora’s 3-day jaunt to Belgium from Southampton on May 15 round out the rollout.