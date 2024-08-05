Carnival Cruise Ship Delay Extended Due to Storm

Carnival Cruise Line has extended the delay for Carnival Paradise due to the continued closure of Port Tampa Bay.

Strong winds are still recorded in the Tampa Bay area though the storm has moved further north and inland, and the ship will be unable to return to her homeport on Monday, August 5 as previously hoped.

Guests onboard Carnival Paradise as well as those booked for the ship’s next sailing were informed of the continued delay on Monday morning, once it became clear that the ship would not be able to return to Tampa quite yet.

“Strong winds continue to impact the Tampa Bay area and the ship is now expected to return to port tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024,” the communication to guests onboard read.

Initially, it was hoped that Carnival Paradise might be able to return to Port Tampa Bay on Monday afternoon, but that is no longer possible.

The ship is currently positioned just outside the entrance to Tampa Bay, safely away from any difficult navigation. Margaritaville at Sea Islander is also nearby, as no ships can currently enter the bay.

“I know this will be disappointing, but understandable news for those waiting to get on the ship,” confirmed John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

Carnival Paradise‘s current sailing was meant to have been a 4-night Western Caribbean itinerary. The ship departed Tampa on Thursday, August 1, and enjoyed a visit to Cozumel, Mexico, before heading back toward Florida.

Guests were informed earlier that an on-time debarkation might not be possible. While the ship is in no danger, she is unable to return to the port until authorities have completed inspections and ensured the channel, docks, and terminals are safe to reopen.

When the decision was made that Carnival Paradise would be unable to return on Monday, winds across Tampa Bay were recorded from 22-32 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible. This can make navigation up the bay, particularly under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, very hazardous.

At this time, tropical storm warnings are still in effect for all of Tampa Bay and north along the Florida coast.

Carnival Cruise Line is still finalizing the details for when Carnival Paradise will return, and will share an additional update later on Monday afternoon to keep both passengers onboard as well as guests booked on the now-delayed next cruise informed.

The next sailing of the 71,925-gross-ton, Fantasy class ship was to have been a 6-night Western Caribbean itinerary with calls to Roatan Island, Belize, and Cozumel. At this time, it is unknown what itinerary changes or port cancellations may be necessary with the shortened 5-night voyage.

Tropical Storm Debby made landfall on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, but has since been downgraded as her intensity has decreased over land.

At of 11 a.m., the storm still has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving north-northeast at 8 miles per hour. Higher wind gusts are still being recorded.

Tropical Storm Debby Track (NOAA)

Because the tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center, Debby is having considerable impact across much of northern and central Florida, as well as southern Georgia and into South Carolina.

Read Also: NOAA Expects the 2024 Hurricane Season Could Be More Active

Strong storm surge and significant rain are part of the storm’s impact, which does put coastal areas – including cruise ports – at greater risk.

Any cruise travelers should stay in close communication with their cruise line when sailing during hurricane season, as these storms can have a dramatic impact on homeports, ports of call, and overall itineraries. Cruise lines always keep safety as their first priority and will make any changes necessary for safe sailing.