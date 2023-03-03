Photos Reveal Progress at Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port

Carnival Cruise Line’s new port development in Freeport, Bahamas, has been making steady progress, and the latest overhead images obtained by Cruise Hive offer a glimpse of what’s to come. First announced in 2019, the port’s construction was delayed and finally started last year.

The Grand Port project, located at the Sharp Rock site, promises to be one of the world’s largest and most exciting cruise ports, with capacity for two of the largest ships that can accommodate up to 6,000 guests each.

Progress on Carnival Cruise Line’s New Cruise Port

The latest overhead images of the new port development in Freeport, Bahamas, reveal that Carnival Cruise Line’s new cruise port construction is well underway. First announced in 2019, the destination port is expected to be completed on time for the grand opening around the end of 2024.

The images show preparations underway for the large pier that will be able to accommodate at least two of the carnival’s largest cruise ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

For now, the work being done is land preparation work and dredge work to accommodate the deep draft that cruise ships will need. The Grand Port project is located at the Sharp Rock site in Freeport, Bahamas. It aims to showcase the natural beauty and culture of the island, reinventing Grand Bahama as a destination.

As of now, it is still unclear what the official name of Carnival Cruise Line’s new port development project in Freeport, Bahamas, will be. During the groundbreaking ceremony in May of 2022, Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, indicated that there will be another moment to reveal not only the name but also more details about what people can expect from the project when it opens in late 2024.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

What is clear is that the port will offer a range of amenities that cater to all tastes. From the serene relaxation of the beach to high-adrenaline water and adventure amenities, there will be something for everyone. The port will also have many dining opportunities, focusing on local and Caribbean foods.

The port will also have a separate shore excursion pier allowing contracted local shore excursion operators to pick up guests and take them to other areas for experiences such as fishing, glass-bottom boat tours, and snorkeling.

The port is likely to be more a destination in and of itself, much like Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay, with swimming pools, a waterpark, and other adventure options.

Economic Impact

Carnival Cruise Line’s new port development project in Freeport, Bahamas, is expected to welcome around one million guests in its first year of operations. With the capacity to simultaneously accommodate two of the largest ships in the world, the port is set to become one of the biggest cruise ports globally.

With an estimated one million visitors, we can expect to see the Grand Port project featured heavily on Carnival Cruise Line itineraries in 2024 and beyond.

The project has been designed with the local community in mind, with local vendors and shore excursion operators playing a vital role in the port’s offerings. The $100 million project is expected to create jobs for up to 1,000 residents through the construction phase and ongoing operation of the port, making it a significant investment in the area’s future.

“There will be significant opportunities for business development and entrepreneurship by Bahamians. The new port will result in greater Bahamian ownership in terms of a range of business opportunities,” said the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis, when the plans were finalized one year ago in March 2022.

Besides the investments at Freeport, Carnival corporation is also investing in upgrading the offerings at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island destination, for $80 million.