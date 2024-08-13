Passengers Weigh in on What Carnival’s Serenity Retreat is Really Like

As Carnival’s brand ambassador, John Heald is typically the expert on all things related to the cruise line and its 27 ships. He puts his vast knowledge to good use by answering questions day in and day out on his popular Facebook page.

However, Heald currently has an opportunity to do some in-person reconnaissance on behalf of his many followers, as he is currently onboard Carnival Mardi Gras for a 6-day Eastern Caribbean sailing.

The cruise is roundtrip out of Port Canaveral, Florida, and features calls at Nassau, Bahamas; Puerto Plata / Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos.

While he’s onboard, Heald’s Facebook followers have been asking what the experience is really like onboard – particularly at the Excel-class vessel’s Serenity Retreat, which is located on Deck 18.

This adult-space is available fleet-wide, and is meant to be a peaceful place for guests over 21 to take a dip in the pool, soak in the sun, or sip on a drink at the nearby bar.

But according to some on Facebook, the Serenity space isn’t always as serene as the name suggests.

“John go check on something as you are on the ship I am going on. Is the Serenity Deck on the Carnival Mardi Gras totally quiet or is there noise for people or the pool deck and music there,” requested an unidentified future cruiser.

“Debating taking my dad on Mardi Gras as a gift and I didn’t use Serenity last time I was there. He can have fun at night, but during the day likes a shaded chair where there is zero noisy people. No music. Just quiet for him to read. This is what it should be John. If not why not,” continued the potential passenger.

Heald didn’t have an immediate answer for the curious guest – but promised he’d find out before his sailing disembarks in Port Canaveral on August 17, 2024.

The Serenity Retreat is All About Peace and Quiet

While Heald didn’t have a response just yet, the over 1,000 people who commented on his post in less than 24 hours certainly had something to say about their less-than-peaceful experiences across multiple Carnival ships.

“Most serenity decks I have encountered aren’t quiet when it gets full. Hundreds of people having conversations it’s not quiet – But supposed to be no children. It’s not always enforced though,” commented one Facebook user.

“Last couple times we cruised, Serenity deck was noisier than the main pool. Grownups get a little ornery when their kids are being taken care of,” added another.

“Serenity=serene=quiet with a low sound background noise. Twice I have been on a Carnival Ship, on Serenity, and people have brought bluetooth speakers to play their own music on. It is very disruptive to the ones that want Serenity/Serene/Quiet,” replied a third.

Adults-Only Serenity Area (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin / Shutterstock)

Read Also: 15 Mistakes to Avoid on a Carnival Cruise

But despite some recent experiences that weren’t quite so peaceful, the commenters overwhelmingly agreed that they wanted the space to be quiet, calm, and relaxing.

This is part of the reason this adult-only spot caused debate on John Heald’s Facebook page earlier this summer – this time regarding if exceptions should be made to allow infants in the Serenity Retreat.

At the end of June, an anonymous poster reached out to Heald via Facebook to complain that a breastfeeding mother brought her infant into the Serenity Retreat.

The issue wasn’t that the mother was breastfeeding her child – and Carnival’s policy states that women have the right to breastfeed in public or private spaces onboard – but the fact that she took her child into a place designated for guests over 21 years of age.

At the time, commenters on Facebook noted that there were plenty of other quiet and comfortable spaces to breastfeed onboard that didn’t violate the rules of the adult-only space, with some saying a screaming baby would take away from their peace and relaxation.