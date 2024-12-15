Passengers Compensated After Fire on MSC Cruise Ship

Passengers wrapping up a 7-night cruise to the Western Caribbean may have started off on the wrong foot when they left Port Canaveral, Florida, but ended on a positive one as they returned to port on December 15, 2024.

After a fire broke out in a generator room on the first night of a recent MSC Cruises sailing aboard MSC Seashore, the cruise line has announced a future cruise credit to passengers who experienced the frightening emergency start to their vacation.

One passenger shared what was happening in real-time on social media, saying they heard two “huge bangs followed by lots of ‘sizzling’ then lots of smoke.”

During the fire, guests also reported disrupted services on the ship, including closed dining rooms, non-working elevators, spotty Wi-Fi services, and closures on the 19th floor and swimming pools.

Despite the scary moments, the emergency response was swift, and the fire was quickly extinguished, leaving MSC Seashore’s itinerary unaffected.

Hinesh Nensee, hotel director for MSC Seashore, addressed the situation in a recent letter to passengers: “There was a small electrical fire in the emergency generator room on an upper deck, which was extinguished quickly.”

“While our itinerary was not disrupted, it did affect some services, and for that, we deeply apologize,” he continued. “Our mission is to always offer the best experience, and we are disappointed when we fall short.”

To address any inconveniences, MSC Cruises is offering all passengers of the 4,540-double-capacity vessel a future cruise credit of 20 percent of the cruise fare paid, applicable to new bookings and valid for up to one year.

The credits will be awarded as certificates directly to passengers or through travel advisors in which guests booked their cruise within 30 days.

Additionally, any unused portion of the credit on a new booking will carry over so passengers have the opportunity to take advantage of the full amount.

Swift Action By MSC Crew Averts Crisis

The electrical fire on the 170,412-gross-ton MSC Seashore occurred late on December 8, 2024, as the ship was en route from Port Canaveral to MSC Cruises’ private destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve near Bimini, as part of a 7-night cruise to the Bahamas and Mexico.

Breaking out in the emergency generator room on Deck 18 Aft, the fire was extinguished by the ship’s fire brigade without the need for outside support.

MSC Seashore Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: nige heaney)

However, reports indicated repairs required new parts, which were shipped overnight to Ocean Cay, where the ship was conveniently already scheduled to spend an overnight call on December 9, providing crew members ample time to make repairs without further affecting the cruise.

After the incident, the ship continued its scheduled itinerary, enjoying 29 hours in the Bahamas before sailing to Costa Maya and Cozumel for the pre-holiday journey.

“Thank you for joining us aboard the MSC Seashore. We’re delighted to have you with us and to share this journey with you,” said Nensee. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to having you sail with us in the future.”

MSC Cruises has not identified the reason for the fire, but electrical fires can occur due to faulty or deteriorating wiring, overloaded circuits, or power surges.

Kudos to the response team that quickly put out the fire and kept passengers safe.