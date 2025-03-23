Passenger Oversight Leads to Security Scare and Interrogation

What’s a cruise without a little adventure, right? Then again, for one unsuspecting couple, a recent voyage was a bit more exciting than they expected.

The cruise aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Breeze took a sharp turn during a routine luggage inspection that quickly escalated into a security concern.

The passengers found their bags flagged due to a knife, innocuously packed and long forgotten in the depths of a zippered pocket.

“On our recent Breeze cruise, we received one of our two luggage pieces,” the passenger shared with John Heald, the cruise line’s brand ambassador.

“We didn’t think much of it, but we checked back a couple of times and then our cabin steward knocked on our door and said our bag was being held for inspection.”

Turned out, inside the bag was a dive knife previously packed from an earlier trip to Cancun, Mexico.

The passenger, sailing on Carnival Breeze from its homeport in Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico, said she made her way below decks to a room full of bags and was asked to identify the bag.

She said the Carnival Cruise Line crew made them feel like a criminal and “gave us no apology or anything for being treated this way.”

“Mistakes happen,” she continued, complaining that the cruise line ruined the first day of the cruise completely. “Just saying,” she said.

But instead of apologizing to the passenger for the treatment, Heald used the letter as a teaching moment.

“The reason I am posting this is to remind people to please check your bags completely before packing to make sure there is nothing there that should not be there,” Heald said.

And for good reason. All weapons are banned and passengers bringing a weapon on board could face legal issues.

“All weapons and any items made, adapted, or intended for use as an offensive weapon, are not allowed,” Carnival Cruise Line specifically states.

This includes “sharp pointed weapons” and knives.

However, dive knives are permissible but, according to the cruise line, must be held in the custody of the Guest Services Manager or Chief Security Officer.

Cozumel Scuba Diving

To bring a dive knife on board, the passenger needed to identify and submit it during embarkation. It would then be available during dive excursions through the cruise.

While it was inadvertently packed, Carnival Cruise Line’s confiscation of the bag was appropriate.

A Close Call

This isn’t the first time a passenger has discovered a banned item had been left mistakenly in a bag before boarding a cruise.

However, this story ends better than some.

Last month, on February 26, 2025, a passenger sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas was arrested in Aruba for possession of a revolver.

In April 2024, another Royal Caribbean guest was arrested in the Turks and Caicos for having bullets (without a firearm) in his luggage.

That mistake cost the passenger $9,000 in fines, not to mention five weeks in detainment due to the Turks & Caicos’s strict laws. The Aruba guest faces a minimum $3,000 fine.

The US also mandates no firearms or ammunition when sailing to the Caribbean, but dive knives, as the name implies, are items scuba divers often use when recreationally diving in the region.

Read Also: What Can You Not Bring on a Cruise?

Anyone wanting to pack a dive knife before traveling on a plane will need to pack it in checked luggage.

As for cruise ships? That depends on the cruise line and guests are advised to review their policies before sailing.

Some, like Royal Caribbean, have policies similar to Carnival Cruise Line and require dive knives to be checked in upon embarkation.

Other, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, do not allow dive knives period.