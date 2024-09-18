Royal Caribbean Adds Extra Plugs to Prohibited Items List

No traveler is ever surprised to learn that obviously dangerous items like weapons, fireworks, or toxic chemicals are not permitted to be taken onboard cruise ships, but some things on the prohibited items list can be surprising indeed.

Royal Caribbean has recently updated its prohibited items list to include “multi-plug outlets” – an item many travelers often bring along to ensure they have adequate space to plug in a range of cell phones, tablets, hair tools, and other electrical items.

Now, however, multi-plug outlets are specifically forbidden and listed under the potentially “Flammable Items” on the cruise line’s prohibited items list. Similar items on the list include extension cords and power strips.

This will be frustrating to passengers who do use a variety of devices that need a power supply or frequent recharging. Especially on older ships, power outlets can be sparse, making it hard to charge every family member’s phone, laptop, e-reader, tablet, or other devices.

To be clear, a multi-plug outlet is a device that plugs into a single electrical outlet but expands that outlet’s capacity to accommodate several plugs at once. These come in a variety of configurations and may provide 2, 3, 4, or even more plug spaces at once. They do not feature a cord of any kind, but stay right at the original plug.

This update to Royal Caribbean’s prohibited items policy is a fairly recent one. Just a few weeks ago, the list specifically noted “electrical extension cords, including power strips/surge protected strips” as prohibited, but did not mention multi-plug outlets.

The danger of plugging multiple devices into a single outlet is that the outlet may not be designed to handle such a load if all plugs are used at once, which could lead to overheating and potential fire, power loss, or other problems.

The recent update to the prohibited items list also includes a dramatic expansion of exactly what items are now prohibited, with exact examples provided in many categories.

For example, in June 2024, the list only stated “Sharp Objects, including all knives and scissors” as being prohibited. Now, the “Knives and sharp objects” section of the list discusses, in detail, the different types of knives, as well as knives disguised as other commonplace objects, that are prohibited.

This includes ice picks, meat cleavers, and sabers – all of which must have very interesting stories to be included so precisely on the list.

Similarly, a completely new category of “Tools” is now prohibited, which includes axes and hatchets, hammers, drills and drill bits, saws, and – wait for it – cattle prods. One has to wonder who tried to bring a cattle prod on what Royal Caribbean ship for this to need to be explicitly listed as prohibited.

Presumably, most cruise travelers would never try to bring the more – exotic – items aboard their ship, but some commonplace items are listed that passengers should remember to leave at home.

This includes clothing irons, travel steamers, box cutters, and pepper spray, any of which might be seen as a travel essential under other circumstances.

Making the Most of Outlets

Since travelers are now no longer permitted to bring multi-outlet plugs, it will be necessary to take other steps to ensure all devices are appropriately recharged and usable throughout a Royal Caribbean cruise vacation.

First, consider if items are even necessary. With so much to do onboard each Royal Caribbean ship – from entertainment and activities to waterparks, ropes courses, escape rooms, and much more – some devices may simply sit unused anyway, and can be left at home.

Second, plan when items will be recharged to make the most of limited plug real estate. For example, recharge a tablet while spending time at the pool or make dinnertime a “no phone zone” and leave phones for recharging while enjoying the meal.

Devices can also be recharged overnight, and consider more frequent recharging so outlets don’t need to be in use as long to ensure everything is fully charged and ready to go.

Ultimately, all cruise travelers are responsible to know what items are prohibited from being brought onboard and should make plans to leave those items at home.

Checking each cruise line’s individual prohibited item list before setting sail is a good precaution to be sure no excluded items will need to be confiscated when checking in at the cruise terminal.