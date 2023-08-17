Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Cruises Out of Galveston, Texas

Carnival Cruise Line has begun opening new bookings for its 2025-26 ship deployments, beginning with the rapidly growing homeport of Galveston, Texas. Three of the line’s ships will be based from the Lone Star State, including the soon-to-be newest ship in the Carnival fleet, Carnival Jubilee.

New 2025-26 Cruises Announced for Galveston

Three Carnival cruise ships will be homeported in Galveston for sailings in 2025 and 2026, offering a range of itineraries from 4-8 nights and visiting ports of call throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.

The announcement of these sailings is the first of Carnival’s upcoming itineraries available for booking, giving travelers a great opportunity to reserve amazing cruises well in advance, with the best prices and selection.

Two of the vessels to set sail from Galveston are both Dream class – Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream – while the third is the cruise line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, which will debut from Texas in December 2023.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

“Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and the addition of Carnival Jubilee brings not only an all-new cruise experience and increased capacity – it also gives us the opportunity to freshen our offerings for the other popular ships homeported there, Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

While both Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze are already homeported year-round from Galveston, the ships will begin offering fresh, new itineraries in spring 2025.

Carnival Dream, for example, will offer 6- and 8-night sailings with both Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, giving guests a choice for their tropical getaway. Depending on the departure date and exact itinerary, destinations will include Belize, Roatan, Mexico, Key West, and the Bahamas. Departures are offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

Guests interested in shorter getaways will want to check out new options aboard Carnival Breeze, including 4- and 5-night sailings visiting Cozumel and Progreso, both top destinations in Mexico. These shorter sailings have departure dates on Saturdays, Mondays, and Thursdays for either weekend or weekday getaways.

New Sailings for Carnival Jubilee

Cruises from Galveston that are sure to generate the most interest will be aboard the new Carnival Jubilee, third in the Excel-class of vessels and sister ship to the immensely popular Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Carnival Jubilee will be offering 7-night sailings to the Western Caribbean, calling on Roatan and two of the most popular Mexican destinations – Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

At all three ports, guests can indulge in beach breaks, explore the Mayan culture, dive into crystal clear waters, and much more. The cruises aboard Carnival Jubilee are Saturday departures, providing the ultimate convenience for travelers.

“Building on our strong portfolio of options out of Texas will give our guests in that region great new options as they look ahead and plan for their future vacations,” said Stein of the new and varied itineraries.

In total, Galveston will be servicing as many as 40,000 Carnival cruise passengers each week with these new sailings, figuring for the full capacity of each ship – Carnival Dream (4,600), Carnival Breeze (4,700), and Carnival Jubilee (6,400) – as well as both embarking and debarking travelers.

Book Early for Best Savings

Experienced cruise travelers know that booking early has many benefits, and by choosing a 2025 or 2026 sailing now from Galveston will give guests the best prices as well as the greatest choice of departure dates, stateroom selections, and promotional deals.

Carnival will be announcing additional ship deployments and itineraries for 2025-2026 in the next few weeks, broadening their available options for cruisers around the globe from a variety of homeports.