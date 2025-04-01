Passenger Fears Adults-Only Cruises Are for Swingers

Are adults-only cruises just for swingers?

That’s the worry for one couple as they plan a much-needed getaway, spotlighting an unusual yet not uncommon concern among potential cruisers.

Reaching out to others via Reddit, a man planning a cruise with his wife said they are looking for a child-free getaway and want advice.

“Trying to plan a cruise with my wife, been working too much, and we need a break. I really want to go on something child-free,” he wrote.

His fear, however, is that “adults-only cruises are going to be primarily couples looking to swing.”

Asking for firsthand experience with adults-only sailings, plenty of passengers who have enjoyed kid-free voyages weighed in.

“Adults-only means no kids,” replied one passenger, adding that they have never been approached to swing when cruising.

Most responses homed in on two adult-only cruise lines: Virgin Voyages and Viking Cruises, with many suggesting the vastly different cruise lines would be perfect and wouldn’t involve any swinging – unless they wanted to.

“Viking and Virgin will be your two best bets for adults-only cruises. That’s exactly what they are, adults only. Not a kid in sight,” said one guest.

“Virgin’s atmosphere tends to be a bit more risqué, and Viking is more traditional,” he added.

Viking Cruises vs. Virgin Voyages

As passengers suggested, the two biggest names in kid-free cruising are Viking Cruises and Virgin Voyages, and each offers a unique take on the concept.

Viking Cruises, “the thinking person’s cruise,” focuses heavily on cultural enrichment and educational experiences.

Founded by Torstein Hagen of Norway and providing river and ocean vessels, the cruise line’s demographic tends to skew older, with passengers often between 55 and 75 years old.

Onboard activities eschew the typical cruise fare of casinos and late-night parties in favor of more subdued and enriching activities, such as TED Talks and guest lectures.

The ocean liners, smaller in size to accommodate around 900 passengers, can access ports that larger ships cannot, making its itineraries a significant draw.

Destinations feature culturally enriching excursions that might include cooking lessons with local chefs, historical tours, and other immersive activities.

Viking Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

Onboard, the theme is refined, with spacious staterooms of subdued décor and a bit more opulence in common areas. Guests might find themselves in the Winter Lounge under a retractable roof by the pool or enjoying the Nordic-themed spa with cold plunge and hot tubs.

In the evenings, guests gather in lounges for board games, puzzles, and trivia accompanied by live piano music. In the nightclub, one will find lounge singers and jazz bands.

Meanwhile, Virgin Voyages, which offers a stark contrast with a lively atmosphere on its three ships, each carrying 2,700 passengers. (A fourth ship will debut in September 2025.)

Embracing the rock and roll spirit of its founder, Sir Richard Branson, passengers, often in their 30s to 60s, are embraced by a vibrant environment, bathed in Virgin’s signature scarlet red.

Instead of strolling on deck to the sounds of jazz, Virgin Voyages are filled with DJs ready to get the party started, culminating in an exciting Scarlet Night around the open-air pool where many of the guests dive in, fully clothed.

The energy aboard is obvious, starting with morning fitness classes like spin and aerial workouts. These ships feature unique amenities like an onboard tattoo parlor, a barber shop and makeup tutorials, and late-night drag shows.

They also have casinos and feature entertainment like comedy nights, acrobatic performances, and concerts.

However, there are similarities between Viking and Virgin.

Each offers exclusive chef-driven tasting experiences, with Viking’s The Chef Table and Virgin Voyage’s The Test Kitchen providing intimate, gourmet options. There are also cocktail, liquor, and wine tastings, as well as restaurant or quick buffet-style dining.

Guests are welcome to be as casual or dressy as they’d like on either cruise line’s vessels, with nary a formal night in sight. There are no main dining rooms or assigned seating, either, but passengers quickly become friends on the intimate sailings.

Additionally, both lines prioritize exceptional service, with crew members catering to every whim with a huge smile.

And, most importantly, both lines maintain a strict adults-only policy, with no one under the age of 18 allowed to sail.