Passenger Evacuated From Disney Cruise Ship by the US Coast Guard

Unfortunately for one family aboard Disney Magic, what was to have been a magical cruise vacation has been cut short due to an emergency evacuation airlift.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, a 9-year-old female passenger required an airlift from the ship while the vessel was on the first full day of its current sailing.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter team at Air Station Houston responded to the medevac request, safely airlifting the young girl and transporting her to the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston.

“Air Station Houston medevaced a 9-year-old girl from a cruise ship 170 miles offshore Galveston, Monday. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported her to the UTMB,” the USCG Heartland team posted on X. “The patient was last reported to be in stable condition.”

At the time of the medevac, Disney Magic reversed course and headed back toward Galveston to meet the USCG team. This ensures a faster operation and can help get the patient to essential care as quickly as possible.

Because the ship was enjoying a day at sea on Monday, there is no significant impact on the 4-night Western Caribbean itinerary. Disney Magic was still able to visit Progreso, Mexico as planned on Tuesday, March 4, and will return to Galveston on Thursday, March 6 following another fun day at sea.

No further details of the girl’s medical condition have been confirmed, as is customary to protect the patient’s privacy as well as the privacy of her family, friends, and traveling companions.

While cruise ship medical centers are well-equipped, evacuations can be essential when patients may need more critical or specialized care than the ship can provide.

It can undoubtedly be scary for a young cruiser to experience such a devastating event, but the USCG teams are highly trained to perform such operations as smoothly and calmly as possible. This can help ease patients’ anxiety in very unfamiliar and potentially frightening situations.

US Coast Guard Cruise Ship Evacs

Whenever called, the USCG stands ready to medevac guests, no matter how challenging the conditions.

In January 2025, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans shared video footage of an airlift from Carnival Valor, showing very clearly just how precise the work must be to safely carry out the operation.

Rough weather, long distances, poor visibility and other challenges do not deter the USCG teams, who take all necessary steps to safeguard the lives of those they assist, and they do not give up.

For example, in April 2023, a USCG team had to abort their first rescue attempt for Carnival Dream, due to a severe squall that blew through the region as the operation was underway. A second crew was able to complete that evacuation once the weather cleared.

Coast Guard helicopter (Photo Credit: Trevor Howard Jones)

USCG teams do not rest, either, and are always on call even when multiple evacuations may be necessary within a short time period.

In May 2023, Coast Guard Air Station San Diego managed three separate rescues of four total guests off the coast of southern California. Those operations involved a 47-year-old female from Carnival Panorama, a 74-year-old female and a 77-year-old female simultaneously from Majestic Princess, and an 84-year-old female from Carnival Spirit – all within a 24-hour period.

In April 2024, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen facilitated a delicate rescue of a pregnant 35-year-old woman from Disney Fantasy who was experiencing health complications. That long-distance operation was successfully completed, which was 180 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

Most recently, a 72-year-old man was evacuated from Holland America Line’s Koningsdam south of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cruise Hive and all cruisers are grateful for the dedication and expertise of the United States Coast Guard and the hard-working teams who take every necessary step to offer assistance whenever needed.