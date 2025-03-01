Coast Guard Carries Out Urgent Airlift From Holland America Ship

For the majority of the more than 31 million people who embark on a cruise every year, their sailings will go to plan.

But when emergencies strike, time is of the essence – which is something the US Coast Guard knows well.

Indeed, these skilled first responders sprung into action to rescue an ailing 72-year-old man onboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam – which is in the middle of a 35-day sailing to destinations throughout Hawaii and French Polynesia.

The Coast Guard received word on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 26, 2025, that the guest had experienced multiple stroke episodes while the 2,650-guest ship was sailing 300 miles off the coast of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

By the next morning, first responders had met the ship and were ready to render aid – which was now 57 miles south of Honolulu.

“At 9 a.m. Thursday, an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Koningsdam about 57 miles south of Honolulu,” the US Coast Guard said in a press release.

Thanks to the teamwork and quick action of the first responders, the man was successfully transferred to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he is receiving treatment and his condition is listed as stable.

According to current passengers who have allegedly interacted with the man’s wife, he is expected to make a full recovery.

“By combining the skills of our crews and the specialized capabilities of our aircraft, we are able to respond to emergencies across the vast Pacific region,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Stockton, HC-130 Hercules aircraft commander, Air Station Barbers Point.

“Teamwork is critically important for medevacs, which are among the most time-sensitive and high-stakes missions we take on,” Stockton continued.

This also isn’t the first time that US Coast Guard members have had the chance to put their skills to the test while assisting the 2014-launched vessel.

Most recently, the Coast Guard was called to conduct an airlift for a 66-year-old female while Koningsdam was sailing approximately 280 miles south of the US and Mexico border.

The successful rescue took place in December of 2024 on the final sea day of a Baja Peninsula cruise.

Impact on the Itinerary

The Holland America ship embarked from San Diego on February 15, 2025 – and still has quite a lot of ground (or sea?) to cover before she returns to the California port on March 22, 2025.

The Hawaiian portion of the itinerary, which included calls on ports like Honolulu, Kailua-Kona, Kahului (Maui), and Kauai Island, was unaffected by the surprise evacuation.

In fact, the 99,863-gross ton ship would have just started sailing on to French Polynesia when the man began to deteriorate.

However, tracking data shows that the cruise ship doubled back to meet the US Coast Guard, which has led to the need to skip the next port of call on the itinerary – which was a visit to Fanning Island, Kiribati, on March 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

“We headed back to Hawaii yesterday for a medical emergency. We met a Coast Guard helicopter and they transferred the person to fly him back to Honolulu,” a current guest shared on February 27.

“We have now turned around and are headed to Tahiti but the Captain just announced we will be skipping Fanning Island. A safe flight and godspeed to the Coast Guard and the patient!,” she continued.

But while the other passengers could have been annoyed by the change in plans, the majority have been wishing the guest well and thinking of his spouse.

His wife remained onboard Koningsdam, likely due to the urgency of the situation and/or the capacity on the helicopter, and will have to fly back to Honolulu to be with her husband from one of the upcoming ports of call.

“I hope they recover. I feel bad for their spouse who is still on the ship and will have to disembark at the next port and fly to meet them,” the current passenger added, with others echoing her sentiment.

The remaining French Polynesian ports, including destinations like Raiatea; Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea; Fakarava; and Nuku Hiva, remain unaffected.