Coast Guard Makes Nerve-Wracking Airlift Off Carnival Ship

While all evacuations from a cruise ship are dramatic and nerve-wracking, travelers rarely get a good view of just how precise the work must be. The team from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans has shared video footage of a rescue from Carnival Valor, offering a birds-eye view of the operation.

The medical evacuation took place on Sunday, January 5, 2025 as the cruise ship was enjoying a day at sea en route back to New Orleans at the end of a 4-night sailing that had visited Cozumel, Mexico.

The 33-year-old male cruise passenger needed medical evacuation, though further details about his condition have not been released in order to protect his privacy and that of his family and traveling companions.

The operation was carried out by an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew with oversight support from an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew. Together, the crews smoothly coordinated the guest’s evacuation, airlifting him in a transport basket aboard the helicopter.

The guest was then transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans, reportedly in stable condition.

Harrowing video of the operation shows the precise and heroic work of the aircrew, including how the helicopter must hold position with the cruise ship, hand signals the crew uses to communicate, and how gear is secured to ensure safety.

Viewers even get to “ride along” with the crew as they are lifted back onto the helicopter, showing expansive views of the area and the cruise ship.

Despite the pause for the evacuation to be carried out, there was no disruption to Carnival Valor‘s schedule and the ship returned to New Orleans as planned.

The 110,438-gross-ton, Conquest-class Carnival cruise ship is homeported year-round from New Orleans, offering 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries. While the shorter cruises only visit Cozumel, the 5-night sailings also visit either Progreso or Costa Maya, depending on the departure date.

Carnival Valor will be making a pair of transatlantic cruises later this year as she moves to Spain for a significant dry dock update. The ship will leave New Orleans on April 24 for a 16-night eastbound journey to Barcelona, calling first on Nassau and then in the Azores and other Spanish ports of call before debarkation on May 10.

Details of the dry dock and expected updates have not yet been released, but the refreshed ship will depart Barcelona on June 11 for a 15-night westbound transatlantic cruise visiting Malaga, Cadiz, and the Azores. Carnival Valor will arrive back in New Orleans on June 26 to resume her typical itineraries.

Other Recent Cruise Rescues

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is always on standby whenever a cruise traveler needs help or care that can’t be provided onboard the ship. While cruise ships are well-equipped to handle a wide range of medical issues, stronger emergencies or very specialized conditions may require evacuation to land-based facilities.

When this is necessary, the emergency call is made for assistance. USCG crews are activated to reach the ship, evacuate the guest or crew member, and transport them to an appropriate hospital or medical center.

Such rescues do not happen on every cruise, but do happen regularly. While some are basic operations, others are more dramatic depending on the conditions the aircrews must face.

For example, in September 2024, an 8-year-old boy was airlifted from Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess off the coast of California when heavy fog impeded the operation.

In April 2024, extreme distance made it challenging for the USCG to evacuate a pregnant woman from Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy 180 miles from Puerto Rico.

Despite rough weather, USCG crews will do all they can to successfully rescue travelers in need, as was the case in April 2023, when hazardous conditions made it necessary for crews to initially abandon their rescue attempt from Carnival Dream. Once the weather eased, a second crew rendezvoused with the cruise ship to evacuate the guest.

While no cruiser wants to debark their ship via a medevac, every passenger who ever needs this help is grateful for the expertise and dedication of the USCG teams.