Passenger Dies After Falling Overboard MSC Cruise Ship

A passenger aboard MSC Cruises’ 181,541-gross-ton MSC Virtuosa tragically lost her life after falling overboard near the Channel Islands in the English Channel early Saturday morning, October 12, 2024.

The woman, reported to be in her 20s, fell into the sea after midnight as the cruise ship was sailing between the Channel Islands and Southampton, England. According to rescue officials, the cruise ship sent a distress call at 2 a.m.

The incident, closest to mainland France’s Normandy region, prompted an immediate and extensive rescue operation involving both sea and air units from the French navy helicopter Rescue Beligou Yankee and a French rescue vessel from Jobourg Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

A plane from the Channel Islands Air Search in Guernsey, England, located off the coast of Normandy, was also deployed.

Said Channel Islands Air Search on its Facebook page, “[We] were called out early this morning and requested to assist Joburg MRCC in the search for a person overboard from the MSC Virtuosa cruise ship, north of Les Casquets.”

The volunteer search organization said it arrived on the scene at 2:21 a.m. local time, where a search using infrared cameras began. By 2:33 a.m., Jobourg MRCC reported that the woman had been located and pulled from the water by the French navy.

Rescue Beligou Yankee flew the passenger to a hospital in Tourlaville, Normandy, where she was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from MSC Cruises confirmed the incident: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton.”

“The body was later recovered with the involvement of the authorities. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

“Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details,” it concluded.

The exact circumstances leading up to the fall remain under investigation. Officials are reviewing surveillance footage from the ship and speaking with potential witnesses.

Reports in the Daily Record indicate passengers aboard MSC Virtuosa were informed of the situation through a “man overboard” alert at 2 a.m., and witnesses reported spotlights being used to search the waters. The cruise line has assured all necessary steps are being taken to support the deceased’s family.

MSC Overboards

MSC Virtuosa was returning from a 14-night roundtrip Northern Europe voyage. It last visited Lisbon, Portugal, on October 9, after calling across seven ports in Spain. After the woman’s body was retrieved, the ship continued to Southampton, where it concluded its voyage on October 12, 2024.

Over the past year, MSC Cruises has experienced several incidents involving passengers and crew members going overboard. In June 2024, a crew member tragically went overboard from the MSC Musica while the ship was sailing in the Mediterranean.

MSC Virtuosa arrives in Port of Lerwick, Shetland (Photo Credit: Dave Donaldson, Shetland Flyer Aerial Media)

Just before that incident, a passenger in Norway went overboard from MSC Euribia. The passenger was rescued by a helicopter and brought to a hospital.

That was the second overboard occurrence for the 6,300-passenger ship in 3 months, with a 23-year-old Scottish passenger falling overboard in March 2024. The guest went missing while sailing to Hamburg, Germany.

And in February 2024, an American passenger went overboard from MSC World Europa while the ship was docked in Malta for a call.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific incident aboard MSC Virtuosa during this difficult time.