Parking Price Increase at Popular Northeastern US Homeport

The Cruise Maryland Terminal at Port of Baltimore has announced that effective August 1, 2024, parking rates at the terminal will increase. The increase is a significant one – as much as 33 percent per night, depending on the type of vehicle being parked. Over the course of a weeklong cruise, this can be a much larger expense for cruise travelers to consider.

The parking rates for all vehicle types are increasing. Passenger vehicles and SUVs will rise from the current $15 per night to $20 per night, while recreational vehicles (RVs) under 30 feet will rise from $30 to $40 per night.

For both these classifications, the parking price is increasing by 33%. Larger RVs over 30 feet will cost $50 per night for parking rather than the current $40 per night, an increase of 25%.

Parking rates for Cruise Terminal Maryland have remain unchanged since at least 2017, despite fluctuations in operational costs, inflation, port development, and other factors.

No other operational practices for parking at Cruise Terminal Maryland are changing at this time. Parking will continue to be a cashless system that accepts only major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express). No advance reservations are required, and parking must be paid upon arrival.

Special needs accessible parking is available on site with accommodations for vans and other vehicles.

The new pricing does bring costs closer to homeport parking charges at other major US homeports, where passenger vehicle daily rates are as follows: PortMiami ($22), Port Canaveral ($17), Port Tampa Bay ($15.75), Port of New Orleans ($25), Port of Galveston ($18-25 based on availability), and Port of Long Beach ($23).

Parking rates at every homeport are always subject to change without notice, as are any discounted rates available at nearby lots or other parking facilities close to cruise terminals.

Why the Price Increase Now?

While no direct explanation has been offered for why the parking rates are being increased, the costs may well be related to recovery efforts and the economic impact following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024.

That tragic event closed the Port of Baltimore for two months, with only limited and restricted traffic permitted until deeper channels could be safely cleared.

Carnival Cruise Line Baltimore Return (Photo Courtesy: Carnival)

During that time, Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Line – both of which homeport ships from Baltimore – relocated operations temporarily to Norfolk, Virginia. This permitted cruises to keep operating but created logistical challenges for port operations as well as passenger arrivals and departures.

Cruises have resumed from Baltimore for both cruise lines, with Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas returning to the port on May 25, followed quickly by Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride on May 26 – two months after the bridge collapsed.

Because of the tremendous costs associated with reopening the port, removing bridge debris, and eventually constructing a new bridge, it is not surprising that port parking – which has remained at a relatively low cost for years – will now increase.

Cruise lines may also see an increase in port fees and taxes at Port of Baltimore, which would be reflected in passenger fares from those homeports.