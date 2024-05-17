Carnival Cruise Line Officially Confirms Return to Baltimore

Carnival Pride is finally returning to Baltimore, Maryland, after a devastating accident closed the port to all maritime traffic for more than a month.

On the morning of March 26, 2024, a large container vessel crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is a crucial part of the infrastructure within the Port of Baltimore. The bridge instantly collapsed, forcing the port to shut down operations while they assessed and repaired the damage.

Multiple cruise lines were impacted by the sudden closure, including Carnival Pride, which was using Baltimore as her homeport for a series of Eastern Caribbean cruises and Bahamas sailings. Sister ship Carnival Legend was the first to be impacted after it departed Baltimore on March 25, but needed to return to Norfolk instead at the end of the voyage on March 31.

Carnival Pride

A shift to Norfolk, Virginia, came with many logistical challenges, ranging from securing necessary pier space and facilities and meeting staffing demands to helping passengers make last-minute changes to their travel plans.

But now that the Port of Baltimore is back in business, the cruise line can return with its Spirit-class Carnival Pride ship on May 26, 2024. While the cruise line had previously anticipated that it would return to Baltimore soon, now a date is officially set.

“We are extremely grateful to the officials and incredible first responders in Baltimore, who’ve shown great leadership and resolve in this difficult time, as well as our supportive partners in Norfolk, whose rapid response allowed us to continue to deliver our scheduled sailings for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“It’s been our goal to resume operations in Baltimore as soon as possible, and after working closely with local, state and federal agencies, we look forward to a successful return,” continued Duffy.

Similarly, Royal Caribbean recently announced that Vision of the Seas, which also homeports in Baltimore and had to pivot to Norfolk, will resume sailing from the port on May 25, 2024.

Carnival Pride Returns to Homeport

The 88,500-gross ton Carnival Pride homeports year-round from Baltimore, and cruise line executives, onboard crew, and future guests are eager to get back to the original plan.

The 2002 vessel will officially return to her homeport following a week-long cruise that will embark from Norfolk on May 19, 2024, and conclude in Baltimore on May 26.

Carnival Pride Docked in Baltimore (Photo Credit: Cruise Maryland)

Throughout the sailing, guests will have the opportunity to visit Nassau, Bahamas; Freeport, Bahamas; and Princess Cays in the Bahamas, which is the private island destination for the Carnival-Owned Princess Cruises.

Carnival Pride’s first round-trip sailing based out of Baltimore will begin on May 26, 2024, and will be a 14-night cruise to Greenland and Canada.

“We are so excited to be welcoming @CarnivalCruise back to Baltimore! Carnival Pride will embark its first cruise from Baltimore on May 26 for an epic 14-day cruise to Greenland & Canada,” the Port of Baltimore posted on X.

The itinerary features port calls at Nanortalik, Greenland; Qaqortoq, Greenland; St. Anthony, Newfoundland; Corner Brook, Newfoundland; and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

This sailing is unique, as the 930-crew vessel typically alternates between offering 7-night cruises to the Bahamas and 7-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean – and will continue to do so through the end of 2025.