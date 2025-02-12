Not Everyone is Happy About Cruising Ducks on Carnival

The cruising ducks phenomenon is certainly here to stay. While it’s a fun game that many cruisers enjoy, there is a strong segment of travelers who dislike the game and wish it would be banned.

While Carnival Cruise Line has previously confirmed it would not ban cruising ducks, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, continues to get requests that the guest-led scavenger hunt be eliminated.

But why? Heald has reached out to his significant fan base of more than 595,000 followers on Facebook to ask about the game and why it creates such strong feelings.

“People that hide ducks for others to find do so because they love to give other people a little dollop of happiness and joy. I understand that it’s not for everyone,” he explained.

“I do not understand why some people are so adamant that we ban this cruise phenomenon immediately. I do not understand why it upsets them so much. Isn’t this just one of those things where you can just walk on by? Maybe I’m missing something here. Why do people keep writing to me saying they want them banned?”

The game does appear to be a polarizing one for some cruisers, with a love-it-or-hate-it reaction. Fortunately, many travelers do understand that they don’t have to participate.

“I never got into the duck thing. Not hiding them nor finding them. But it brings others joy, it doesn’t affect me so go right ahead. It’s not like there are ducks everywhere. They are ‘hidden.’ That’s the whole purpose,” one guest responded to Heald.

Some guests express the thought that those who complain about the ducks may not be happy themselves unless they find something to complain about.

Others speculate that the duck haters might be angry that they haven’t found ducks of their own, or they simply don’t comprehend how much happiness the silly game can bring to other cruisers of all ages.

Some comparisons to other cruise activities have also been made, demonstrating that the activity is just a fun and simple one.

“Just because they don’t see the joy in the hiding and hunt doesn’t mean they should deny those that do, as long as it does not impair the ship’s operation. To me it’s no different than decorating one’s cabin door,” one guest noted.

There have been no reports at any time, from any cruise line, that hiding or finding ducks has any impact on other activities or the operational needs of a vessel.

Not only will Carnival Cruise Line not ban the game, but in recent months, the cruise line has introduced a new “Ducky the Duck” character throughout the fleet for photo ops. Many cruisers enjoy finding this larger-than-life crew member for selfies!

About Cruise Ducks – And Why Some People Hate the Game

The cruise ducks game is a simple one – guests hide small ducks around the ship, leaving them for others to find. While rubber ducks are the most common and come in a wide range of styles and sizes, miniature ducks, crocheted, and even bedazzled ducks can be found on Carnival ships.

Ducks may simply be left in public spaces and may or may not have tags attached to identify who first left the duck, what sailing it is on, and the idea that “keep or hide, you decide.”

Carnival Cruising Ducks (Photo Credit: Khairil Azhar Junos & visuelldesign)

Read Also: Cruise Ducks – Everything You Ever Wanted to Know!

The activity is not sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, nor is it directed by any member of the Fun Squad. In fact, many crew members look forward to finding ducks and collect them to bring a bit of brightness and joy to their cabins or work areas.

“We did the Behind the Fun tour on the Mardi Gras and we’re thrilled to see the massive collection of ducks on the bridge. The crew enjoy them too,” one guest commented.

Cruise ducks have become so popular that some travelers even fill suitcases or carry on bags with an extreme number of ducks to hide, especially for longer sailings.

So why is the activity a controversial one? Maybe some travelers really are bitter at not finding a duck themselves, or they are bothered if they do see one in an unexpected area, as if it is a bit of litter.

Just like R-rated comedy shows, dance contests, deck parties, and any other activity on a Carnival cruise – if guests don’t want to participate, they don’t have to do so.

There are always plenty of other activities onboard for everyone to enjoy, no matter what they like doing the most.