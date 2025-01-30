Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Stealing Door Decorations – What Can Be Done? Carnival Responds

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Carnival Cruise Door Decorations
Carnival Cruise Door Decorations (Photo Credits: Ihor Koptilin & Darryl Brooks)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Many cruise passengers enjoy decorating their stateroom doors, either just to celebrate their sailing, join in holiday festivities, announce a birthday or anniversary, or even create a landmark to more easily find their room in a long corridor of identical doors.

But what happens when those decorations go missing? Can decoration thieves be prosecuted?

One guest had this exact situation occur onboard a Carnival cruise ship recently and reported the theft to security. While their item was returned, they were unhappy with the resolution. Should more have been done?

The guest reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, who often responds to guests’ comments, requests, and yes, complaints through his popular Facebook page.

“Annoyingly on our recent cruise our door decoration was stolen. It was a Buffalo Bills logo and banner. I reported this,” the guest explained. “Guest services and security returned it to us the following day.”

While this may seem to have been a quick resolution to a relatively minor issue, the guest was unhappy that the alleged thief did not receive a stern punishment for appropriating the sports paraphernalia for a few hours.

“They refused to tell me if the thief had been taken off the ship that day in Amber cove. I later found out they had not been and received no punishment,” the guest continued. “Is this a sign of the times? … Even if they were kids they should have been taken off the ship and made to pay their own way home.”

Heald is not unsympathetic to the guest’s frustration, but affirms that Carnival Cruise Line will not implement such severe punishments for petty actions that might indeed even have just been simple pranks.

“I do understand the annoyance of having your favorite team’s logo stolen from your door. I imagine it might be a naughty child or a naughty grown up or a fan of someone who doesn’t like the Buffalo Bills although I cannot imagine why,” Heald said.

He went on to note that in his opinion, disembarking travelers for this type of action is not a punishment that would have fit this particular crime.

Carnival Cruise Line will sometimes disembark guests in severe cases, such as assaulting crew members or other guests. In many of these incidents, local authorities can become involved as well if charges are to be pressed.

What Heald does confirm is that even in small incidents, the ship’s security does speak with the offending guests and ensure they understand proper behavior.

Carnival Cruise Line Hallway
Carnival Cruise Line Hallway (Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Read Also: Carnival Removing Upside Down Pineapple Door Decorations

“I cannot talk about our security operations but I can say that they will have be spoken to and they will have been warned not to do this,” he said.

The guest does not note the value of the decorations that were stolen and then returned, nor did they mention whether or not they kept the decorations after the sailing or discarded them at the end of the cruise anyway.

Protecting Door Decorations on Cruise Ships

It can be a lot of fun to decorate a cruise stateroom door, but what can travelers do to prevent their decorations from disappearing during the cruise? Unfortunately, not much.

Because strong adhesives such as glue cannot be used, many door decorations are attached with magnets or less-sticky bits of putty and Command Strips and could be easily removed by passersby.

It can be frustrating to see your door decorations vanish and upsetting to know that there are people onboard who would be so unkind and unruly. The best option, however, is to not use any expensive items and just prepare for the possibility that they may be taken.

Personalized items, especially more generic decorations rather than specialized options, may be less likely to be taken as they won’t appeal to others.

Carnival guests should always follow the cruise line’s guidelines for door decorations, including the requirement for all materials to be fire retardant and not causing any damage.

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied