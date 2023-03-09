Norwegian Not Planning on More Sailings from Panama

Norwegian Jewel became the first ship sailing from Panama City (Colón), Panama, for Norwegian Cruise Line in 2022. However, cruising from the country did not last long as the company seems to have decided to discontinue these homeport cruises, at least for the majority of next year, with only sailing in December remaining.

According to local reports, the decision follows the imposition of the Autoridad Maritima De Panama (AMP) to force ships to refuel with only one company, MONJASA, causing a monopoly and subsequent reports of corruption surrounding the decision.

Norwegian Pulls Out of Panama

Cruise lines are responsible for ensuring that their operations are conducted ethically and responsibly, and any association with corruption can damage the industry’s reputation and put passengers at risk. And that could very well be why Norwegian Cruise Line is no longer sailing from Colon after this year.

Local news reports state that a bunkering monopoly is at the basis of Norwegian Cruise Line removing Panama from its homeport sailings from next year onwards. However, Cruise Hive contacted Norwegian Cruise Line for a response, and a spokesperson said it will sail out of Panama through December 2024.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional experiences across our fleet, which includes curating itineraries to the world’s most sought-out destinations. Panama Canal voyages continue to be a favorite amongst our guests, with sailings open for sale through December 2024 embarking from Panama City,” NCL said.

There is only one sailing scheduled for 2024 from Panama. That sailing in December 2024 is the 9-day cruise on Norwegian Gem to Cozumel & Jamaica from Panama City.

The cruise line is discontinuing cruises with Panamanian ports as a homeport, such as the Norwegian Jewel cruises to Curacao, Aruba & Cartagena from Panama City. Cruises that have a regular scheduled port call are not affected.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not have much luck with Panama, particularly after a gangway collapsed with passengers from Norwegian Encore.

Several Cruise Lines Involved

In December, it was announced that Colon 2000, the operator of Panama’s cruise ports, granted MONJASA the exclusive right to supply ships’ bunker or fuel for ships. This would mean that Norwegian Cruise Line could be involved in corrupt practices if it did indeed do business with this company, something the cruise line’s ethics guidelines strictly forbid:

It is the policy of NCLH to conduct every business transaction with integrity, regardless of differing local manners and traditions and to fully comply with the laws and regulations of the United States (“U.S.”), particularly the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the anti- corruption laws and regulations of other countries in which NCLH operates, including the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010.

It’s not just Norwegian Cruise Line that has its eyes on Panama. Michael T. MacNamara, vice president of fuel supply for Carnival Corporation, sent an email to the AMP administrator in December 2021, asking him to intercede and allow the opening of the fuel supply.

Later, 23 cruise lines signed a warning letter to the AMP highlighting the new restrictions on the choice of bunker suppliers. Despite the demands from the cruise lines, MONJASA’s business was maintained. The company is closely linked to Stward Inc, and one of the directors of one of its companies, Pablo Torres Chong, is a cousin of the ruling party’s congressman Ricardo Torres.

Furthermore, Pablo Torres was recently appointed to the board of directors of Monjasa Chartering. This connection of people involved has raised questions about the legality of the operations.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s decision to cancel its operations in Panama shows the impact of a government’s decision to allow a monopoly and how cruise lines will react. The cruise industry is essential for many countries’ economies, with thousands of tourists visiting ports and spending money on local businesses. Governments must maintain fair competition and choose suppliers based on quality, reliability, and price.