Norwegian Increases Internet Benefit on Longer Cruises

Keeping in touch even while at sea is more and more important to many cruise travelers, whether they want to touch base with family members at home, stay connected to their preferred news sites, or do a bit of remote work from remote locations.

Norwegian Cruise Line is now making it easier than ever for guests on longer sailings to stay connected. The “More at Sea” program offers a range of amazing benefits, now including 300 minutes per guest on all sailings 12 nights and longer.

“Get ready to experience more on your upcoming cruise with MORE premium beverages, MORE specialty dining and MORE and faster Wi-Fi,” the announcement email from Adam Malone, Chief Marketing Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line, read. “Including the latest news that effective immediately ALL guests per stateroom on sailings 12+ nights will receive 300 minutes!”

The increase is in response to guest concerns and post-cruise surveys indicating that more minutes would be appreciated on longer sailings.

Formerly the “Free at Sea” program, More at Sea has enhanced offers for travelers, from an unlimited open bar to free specialty dining to onboard credit for shore excursions.

The Wi-Fi package benefits of More at Sea have been of great interest to cruisers. The number of minutes available vary depending on cruise length. For cruises from 3-6 nights, guests receive 75 minutes each, while on cruises of 7+ nights the total has been doubled to 150 minutes.

Previously, the 150-minute total applied to all cruises of 7 nights and longer – no matter how much longer the sailings may be. Now, travelers on 12+ night cruises again receive double minutes – 300 per sailing.

The notification also confirmed that the fleetwide rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi access is complete, making it easier than every for everyone onboard to stay connected on their cruise.

To be clear, the free minutes apply to all guests in the stateroom via separate logins. Minutes can only be used on one device (cell phone, tablet, laptop, etc.) at a time. There is no daily reset; all 300 minutes are accessible to travelers from the start of their sailing.

More Benefits With More at Sea

The new More at Sea program began October 1, 2024, replacing the Free at Sea package for all Norwegian Cruise Line sailings from January 1, 2025. Any bookings made prior to the new package announcement but setting sail after January 1 were automatically upgraded from Free at Sea to More at Sea.

The program enhanced a variety of benefits and simplified others, such as including more premium spirits and clarifying specialty dining charges with flat rates.

Norwegian Viva Dining (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

The goal of the new program is to enhance guests’ experiences and improve their cruising in ways that have been most requested.

While some travelers (myself included!) appreciate the opportunity to completely unplug while on a cruise, that isn’t always the most practical option for some cruisers.

For example, guests who might leave the kids with grandparents in order to enjoy a second honeymoon could still want to check in for bedtime rituals or just to make sure everyone – kids and grandparents alike – is behaving.

Many cruise travelers also connect with others onboard their sailing through social media groups, organizing card games, craft projects, bar crawls, or cruising duck hunts.

Travel agents sailing with their group cruises also often use messaging apps and social media groups to send announcements or reminders to all their guests. Extended Wi-Fi benefits will help ensure all participants can stay informed.

No matter what the reason, the extra minutes online can ensure everyone stays connected for every minute of fun for their entire cruise.