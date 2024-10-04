Norwegian Details Program Replacement for Booked Guests

On October 1, 2024, Norwegian Cruise Line announced that the brand’s new “More at Sea” program would replace its current “Free At Sea” Program – taking effect for voyages sailing from January 1, 2025, and beyond.

While the new plan is supposed to be bigger and better, the announcement left booked guests wondering how the upgrade would impact their sailing. But now, we have our answer.

The 19-ship cruise line reached out to already booked guests to confirm that their previously booked “Free at Sea” package will be replaced for all sailings that embark on or after January 1, 2025, even if the booking was made before the new offering was unveiled.

“As our guests, we want you to have more experiences that lead to more memories! This is why we are pleased to announce our new More at Sea program,” Norwegian wrote in an email to impacted guests and travel agents.

“With the launch of More at Sea, we will sunset the Free at Sea Plus package which will be modified on reservations made prior to October 1, 2024 for sailings on or after January 1, 2025,” continued the update.

However, guests shouldn’t be too worried. The changes either won’t be too significant or will improve upon the original package.

For example, the cruise line confirmed that guests will still receive two specialty dining meals, a $50 credit to use per shore excursion, and unlimited Wi-Fi minutes.

The biggest change is that the Premium Plus Beverage package that comes with the current “Free at Sea” program is also going away. Guests will receive a refund for that portion of the package within 30 days – or the new price will be reflected on their reservations if they have not yet paid in full.

“A refund of the beverage portion of the package will be provided to you as a result of the removal of the Premium Plus Beverage package,” the cruise line confirmed.

That said, the drink packages aren’t going away entirely. Instead, the current package will be replaced by the “More at Sea” beverage package, which features an enhanced unlimited open bar experience with comparable drink options as the original.

Enhancing the Onboard Experience

The goal with the “More at Sea” program isn’t to inconvenience guests, but rather to improve their cruising experience.

The amenities currently offered through the popular “Free at Sea” program will remain available – with the cruise line building upon them to provide even more value.

For example, the current program offers two free meals to enjoy at the specialty dining venues onboard.

However, the new “More at Sea” program expands upon this to offer extra appetizers and desserts – with up to three of each now included with the meal at no extra charge.

Norwegian Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

If guests do order more than that, they will need to pay a simplified cover charge – likely between $40 to $60 depending on the restaurant. But with more included, it’s less likely guests will be hungry enough to expand beyond their allotted portions.

Another enhancement is coming to the new and improved premium beverage package.

Guests will likely still be able to order any favorites they would have before – and will have access to an unlimited open bar featuring Grey Goose vodka, Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve Bourbon whiskey, and more than 100 specialty cocktails.

Read Also: Cruise Hive Boards: More At Sea

Additionally, the new and improved program also comes with an enhanced internet experience, helped by the rollout of Starlink internet, which offers better connectivity using satellites in Outer space that are operated by SpaceX.

Some of the most popular amenities included with the current “Free At Sea” package will also remain part of “More At Sea” – most notably the $50 tour credit to use for shore excursions and airfare promotions.