Norwegian Announces Massive Fleet Expansion and New Private Island Pier

Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will receive new ships representing 25,000 additional berths, says parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The announcement includes news of an expanded pier at Great Stirrup Cay.

Unveiling a Bold Vision

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is embarking on an ambitious journey, revealing a comprehensive expansion strategy on April 8. The vision will unfold over the next decade and includes the introduction of eight state-of-the-art new ships and the development of a multi-ship pier at the company’s private island of Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

This extensive growth initiative is set to bring nearly 25,000 new berths to the company’s fleet. The strategic blueprint spans from 2026 to 2036 in a phased approach.

“This strategic new-ship order across all three of our award-winning brands provides for the steady introduction of cutting-edge vessels into our fleet and solidifies our long-term growth,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

He added, “It also allows us to significantly leverage our operating scale, strengthen our commitment to innovation, and enhance our ability to offer guests new products and experiences, all while providing opportunities to enhance the efficiency of our fleet.”

8 New Cruise Ships Planned Across Norwegian Brands

Amidst the excitement generated by this announcement are four approximately 200,000-gross-ton ships being developed for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). Each ship, subject to financing, will be capable of accommodating nearly 5,000 passengers. The plans are to stagger delivery on these ships in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036.

For Oceania Cruises, which is wrapping up the build of its final Allura Class ship in the latter half of 2025, the cruise line is scheduled to receive two 86,000-gross-ton ships. These 1,450-capacity ships will arrive in 2027 and 2029.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will also take delivery of two new ships. The anticipated 2026 and 2029 deliveries will feature 77,000-gross-ton ships able to host 850 passengers.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

Norwegian has received credit financing to fund 80% of the two Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises ships. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently seeking financing for its NCL orders, with Mark A. Kempa, chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, optimistic.

“With a favorable payment structure that includes pre-delivery financing and modest initial installment payments for these ship orders, we still anticipate strong Net Leverage reduction of 1.5 turns by the end of 2024, relative to 2023, and expect the company to continue reducing Net Leverage each year for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The ships will be built at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy, with details on the ships’ amenities, staterooms, dining, recreational offerings, and other features announced in the coming months.

NCL has already been busy at Fincantieri, expanding its fleet with the creation of a total of six Prima Class ships. Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva were the first launched, in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Construction remains underway for Norwegian Aqua, slated to set sail between Bermuda and New York City in 2025. Three additional ships are set to arrive by 2028.

A New Pier for Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also unveiled it will invest $150 million for a new pier at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, allowing the private island call to accommodate two large vessels simultaneously.

Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock)

“We are likewise excited with the addition of a new pier at Great Stirrup Cay to support our increased capacity in the Caribbean and multiple ships to call on the island,” said Sommer.

The enhancement is expected to improve guest experience on the island and, along with Harvest Caye in Belize, position the islands as premier year-round destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The new pier will break ground in the summer of 2024 and will be completed by late 2025.