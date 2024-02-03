New Luxury Cruise Ship Delayed, Multiple Cruises Cancelled

The upcoming Allura from Oceania Cruises is now delayed, with the first six sailings of the ship’s maiden season cancelled in the summer of 2025. The ship is under construction with Fincantieri and was originally scheduled for delivery in May 2025, but guests have now been notified of the delay and plans for the new inaugural sailing.

Allura Delayed

Oceania Cruises is reaching out to booked guests and travel partners to inform them that the delivery of the upcoming Allura, the second in the cruise line’s new Allure class and sister ship to Vista, will now be delayed. This requires that several sailings be cancelled and the ship’s maiden voyage subsequently rescheduled.

“We have been informed by the shipyard that Allura’s delivery will be delayed. As a result, we will need to cancel her scheduled sailings in June and July of next year,” the notification read.

The impacted sailings – now cancelled – are Allura’s June 8, June 15, June 25, July 7, July 17, and July 29 departures in 2025. The varied itineraries included a selection of top Mediterranean ports of call in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Malta, Egypt, and more.

Render Credit: Oceania Cruises

All booked guests will automatically receive a 100% refund of their now-cancelled cruise, with “a special rebook offer on a future sailing.” The details of the rebook offer are not yet finalized, but may include incentives such as rate protection, onboard credit, complimentary upgrades, or other benefits to entice guests to book another Oceania Cruises sailing.

New Inaugural Sailing Planned

Now, the cruise line is planning a new inaugural sailing for the ship to celebrate when she is able to set sail. The 12-day voyage will depart from Athens, Greece on July 24, 2025 and head to Monte Carlo, Monaco. Details of the new itinerary are still being arranged, and it is sure to include a variety of top Mediterranean ports of call.

The inaugural sailing will be available for booking from February 12, 2024. Guests who are booked on one of the now-cancelled cruises will be able to reserve that new inaugural sailing from February 5, 2025, giving them the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access for that special cruise.

Allura Pool Deck Render (Image Credit: Oceania Cruises)

After the new inaugural voyage, Allura‘s August 5 departure from Monte Carlo should remain as originally scheduled – a 10-night cruise including stops in Italy, Greece, and Turkey before arriving in Athens on August 15. Guests booked on that sailing should stay in close contact with Oceania Cruises in case of further adjustments, delays, or cancellations.

Inaugural Sailings Always a Risk

Setting sail on a new cruise ship’s maiden voyage can be a very special occasion for any travelers and these first voyages are often coveted, especially by frequent guests who are loyal to the cruise line.

Unfortunately, there is also a risk with booking an inaugural sailing, as delays at the shipyard can quickly push back the expected delivery of a new ship, cancelling early voyages as has happened with Allura. Princess Cruises’ upcoming Sun Princess recently announced a similar delay with the cancellation of the new Sphere-class ship’s inaugural sailing just two weeks before it was to have set sail.

Fortunately, guests booked on Allura have more than a year to change their travel plans and make other arrangements for a fantastic oceangoing getaway if they choose.

While the exact circumstances leading to the delay have not been disclosed either for Sun Princess or Allura, various factors can impact cruise ship construction timelines. Labor shortages, supply chain issues for critical materials, testing and inspection results, and design changes can all cause delays for ship deliveries.