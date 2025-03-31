Newbie Cruiser Disappointed Over Add-Ons and Additional Prices

What better way to celebrate your recent graduation than by taking your first-ever cruise?

Recently, a passenger in their 20s decided to do exactly that by booking an exciting Bahamian voyage with Royal Caribbean.

Unfortunately, this first-time cruiser made the mistake of assuming their booking was all-inclusive when it unfortunately it was not.

Once they realized the booking did not include WiFi or drinks as expected, they took to Reddit to seek advice.

“This is my first time sailing with Royal Caribbean. Apparently I picked an old ship (Enchantment of the Seas) and I thought this was an all inclusive but drinks and sodas aren’t included??? I’m shocked,” shared the poster.

She went on to add that the cruise line made her pay for everything upfront, but was then disappointed when the ‘fun stuff’ was all an additional cost.

It was quickly discovered that it was too late to cancel, and that the extras would not be affordable for this individual.

Excited to go on the cruise to the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, this passenger even contacted Royal Caribbean to see if Affirm could be used to pay for packages and passes.

The cruise line quickly responded that it would need to be paid in full, as Affirm’s buy now, pay later option could only be used when paying for the cruise and not for add-ons.

Fellow cruisers took to the comments to offer help, reassuring the poster that the packages and passes were not something needed to fully enjoy the cruise.

“You don’t need a drink package to buy drinks. You don’t need a water park pass to have fun on CocoCay,” replied one person.

“Breathe! You can take a 12 pack of soda on board with you when you board the ship,” another added, even sharing that “internet is optional, and Perfect Day waterpark…. there’s plenty of fun free things to do on CocoCay that won’t cost extra.”

The soon-to-be cruiser shared an update that thanks to the helpful replies, they decided not to buy a drink package and were excited for the cost-effective activities at CocoCay.

At the end of the update, the poster added “Everything is fine now and I can’t wait to go on this journey.”

Sometimes a positive attitude is all you need to have a good time!

Newbie Cruiser Can Still Enjoy a Smaller Royal Caribbean Ship

While this poster was seemingly disappointed with their choice of the 80,700 gross ton Enchantment of the Seas, many cruisers enjoy the smaller size of older ships.

This particular vessel was built in 1997 and was refit in 2005, adding 73 feet to the overall length.

Only 28 modern cruise ships have ever been stretched, and as they continue to be built larger, this process has become rare.

The 2,446 passenger Enchantment of the Seas’ current home port is in Tampa, Florida, and the ship frequently swaps between itineraries in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Tiffany Marie Green / Shutterstock

These voyages are usually between 4- and 5-nights long, but occasionally the vessel also does longer 10-night itineraries.

The cruiser who shared their booking experience will be going on a 5-night Bahamian cruise — which is round trip out of Tampa and makes stops in Bimini and CocoCay.

Enchantment of the Seas will only be doing this cruise one more time this spring departing on April 26, 2025 before spending the summer season sailing exclusively to Mexico. It will resume Bahamian voyages on August 2, 2025 for the fall season.

Interior rooms start as low as $572 per person, making it a relatively affordable cruising experience.

While this first-time cruiser thought they were booking something affordable, they were faced with the reality that not everything is all-inclusive on every cruise.

However, the extra packages — as fun as they can be — are not something you always need to have a great cruising experience!