New Utopia of the Seas Officially Named by Meghan Trainer

Royal Caribbean International launched the inaugural season of its newest ship, Utopia of the Seas, with a star-studded celebration in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The eagerly awaited celebration took place on July 15, 2024, marking the ship’s official naming ceremony and introducing Utopia of the Seas as a short getaway cruise option from Florida.

Meghan Trainor, who serves as the ship’s godmother and is known for hits like “All About That Base,” led the festivities onboard with more than 4,000 attendees.

Utopia of the Seas Naming Ceremony (Orlando), Florida. (Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean International)

Reverend Run from Run DMC and DJ Ruckus were on hand spinning music during a dance party filled with Royal Caribbean executives, crew members, and partygoers that included 50 Trainor fans who had won a contest to attend.

During the Monday night party, Trainor took center stage at the ship’s open-air AquaTheater, blessing the ship, its crew, and future guests who board it.

“Being here for this incredible celebration with Royal Caribbean is a dream come true,” Trainor said. “From performing on a breathtaking stage while we’re in the middle of the ocean to having my fans here to sing and dance with me and experiencing it all with my family – Utopia really is the ultimate short getaway. I’m so honored to be part of the memories so many will make here.”

The event was a vibrant kickoff to Utopia of the Seas’ 3-night celebration cruise, featuring more performances by Trainor and nonstop entertainment.

The cruise precedes Utopia of the Seas‘ season of short getaway cruises to the Bahamas that begins on July 19. The sailings that can accommodate will offer 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday voyages, with destinations including Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Utopia of the Seas Embarks on Inaugural Season

Second in size only to Icon of the Seas and the final addition to the Oasis class, the 5,668-passenger Utopia of the Seas completed construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and was officially handed over to Royal Caribbean ahead of schedule on June 13, 2024.

The 236,680-gross-ton ship underwent a series of technical tests at the Port of the Americas from July 6 to 8 after a transatlantic journey from France that began on June 23. Arriving at Port Canaveral on July 11, the ship has been docked at Terminal 1 at Royal Caribbean’s Terminal B as it prepared for its big debut.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

Said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, “We set out to create a utopian playground at sea that delivers the perfect short getaway and ultimate vacation. I’m immensely proud of our dream team that turned this vision into reality.”

Guests will enjoy an array of entertainment across the ship, including two theaters showcasing Broadway-style shows, multiple live music venues, and the high-tech AquaTheater, which will be used to highlight stunning water-based performances.

Additionally, guests can enjoy multiple pools, including a solarium for adults and a bustling water park for families. A Sports Zone on the top deck features a zip line, twin FlowRider surf simulators, and the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest dry slide at sea spanning multiple decks.

Utopia of the Seas also offers more than 40 dining and drinking options, including specialty restaurants and casual eateries. Highlights include a food truck-style venue on the pool deck and Royal Railway—Utopia Station, an immersive dining experience that simulates a classic train journey.

Each 3- and 4-day itinerary includes stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay, where guests can enjoy exclusive beaches, an expansive water park, and various leisure activities.