First International Cruise Line Begins Homeport Operations From Indonesia

Since its founding just two years ago in 2022, Resorts World Cruises has carved out a spot for itself as the leader of the Asian cruise market.

Along the way, the young brand has accomplished many milestones – and its newest ship, Resorts World One, has once again made history with her inaugural call on Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 16, 2024. Her arrival marks the first time an international cruise line is homeporting in the country.

Resorts World One Ceremony (Photo Credit: Resorts World Cruises)

The cruise line only recently acquired the 1,856-passenger ship from Dream Cruise Line in 2023 as the second ship in its small but mighty fleet.

Jakarta, which is home to famous landmarks like the Monas Tower, Istiqlal Mosque, and Jakarta Cathedral, celebrated the debut of the 75,338 gross-ton cruise ship with much fanfare.

The festive event was attended by more than 250 guests, including representatives from the cruise line, local government officials, members of the media and key influencers, and professionals from the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Tourism.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, we would like to congratulate Resorts World Cruises on being the first international cruise line to establish a homeport in Indonesia with the arrival of the Resorts World One,” said Captain Hendri Ginting M.M. , Director of Marine Safety & Seafarers, Directorate General of Sea Transportation, Ministry of Transportation.

“The presence of the Resorts World One will not only stimulate the local economy, but also enrich the diversity of our tourism destinations. With the luxurious accommodations and world-class facilities, Resorts World One will attract a new segment of cruise passengers from both within and outside the country,” continued the captain.

Local authorities hope that the arrival of Resorts World One will encourage other cruise lines to consider homeporting in Jakarta, thus furthering the country’s foreign exchange through the variety of tourists visiting and boosting the local economy further.

Resort World One’s Inaugural Season In Jakarta

While Resort World One’s debut in Jakarta is impactful, her season in the Indonesian region will be rather brief. She will remain at her current homeport from June 16, 2024, until July 1, 2024 – which is only about a month.

During her stay, the vessel will operate four round-trip cruises embarking on June 16, June 21, June 26, and July 1. Each sailing will call on Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (the capital of Malaysia), and will spend two days cruising at sea.

Resorts World Cruises was designed to create a luxurious at-sea experience for Asian passengers, with the experience carefully cultivated from the way the gourmet food is prepared to the 35-meter over-water zipline – so the itinerary builds in time to enjoy the amenities on board.

Resorts World One Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: SamJonah / Shutterstock)

The ship will then operate a two-night cruise from Jakarta to Singapore that embarks on July 6, 2024, with no port calls included.

Once in Singapore, the pride of the fleet will sail on a 4-night voyage to Keelung in northern Taiwan, again with no port calls included on the itinerary.

Keelung will then serve as the 1999-launched vessel’s home base for the majority of July, August, and September, offering a series of 2 to 5-night sailings, primarily to Japanese cruise ports like Kumamoto and Kagoshima.

Meanwhile, Genting Dream, the 3,352-guest ship that originally launched the Asia-based cruise line, is primarily homeporting in Singapore and Port Klang, Malaysia, with most sailings calling on whichever port the cruise didn’t embark from, as well as Penang, Malaysia.

Both ships are currently offering discounted booking rates in honor of Resort World Cruises’ second anniversary, which just recently passed in May.