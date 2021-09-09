New Restart Dates Announced For Select Disney Cruise Ships

More updates from the Magic Kingdom as Disney Cruise Line has announced new sailing dates for Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy. This update comes after the cruise line announced the sail dates for Disney Wonder last week.

Disney Magic Miami Restart on October 28

Disney Magic will restart cruises in the U.S. on October 28 after already resuming sailings in the UK in the summer. The 83,338 gross ton vessel, which has space for 1,750 passengers under normal conditions, will be offering 4- and 4-night sailings out of Miami, Florida. The four-night cruises will be calling in the Bahamas, while the five-night cruises will also include a call in Mexico.

Although unfortunate, the cruise line says it is inevitable that they have to amend some itineraries and cancel two cruises scheduled before October 28. For now, sailings onboard Disney Magic scheduled for October 21 and October 24 have been cancelled.

Photo Credit: Benson Truong / Shutterstock.com

The cruise line says the steps have been taken to ensure a gradual, phased approach with multiple layers of health and safety measures, developed to mirror the guidance from the CDC and other medical experts.

Guests who have been impacted by the cancellation and who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a full refund or a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing. Guests with partial payments will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid. All guests will be contacted directly by Disney cruise line.

Disney Fantasy Port Canaveral Restart on October 9

The 2500 passenger Disney Fantasy will now be sailing on cruises of seven nights or longer from Port Canaveral starting October 9, 2021. These cruises will include stops in the Bahamas and Mexico.

Photo Credit: Jen Helton / Shutterstock.com

The news comes as the cruise line also modified other 7-night sailings aboard the 129.750 gross tons Disney Fantasy on October 9 and October 30, 2021, to include ports in Mexico and The Bahamas. Also, the October 16, 8-night cruise has been modified to include ports in Mexico and The Bahamas.

Disney Wonder San Diego Resatrt on October 1

As we reported last week, Disney Wonder will be returning to service on October 1 from San Diego. The vessel will start by offering three-night sailings that will feature a stop at Ensenada, Mexico, and a day at sea; the ship will also be sailing on 4-night cruises, which will feature two days at sea and a stop at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Photo Credit: David J Maldonado / Shutterstock.com

The cruise line also made some modifications as it canceled the September 24 and September 26 sailings the cruise line had previously scheduled.

Disney Cruise Line Health Requirements

Disney Cruise Line has been hard at work to ensure the safety of all guests onboard its ships. The cruise line now requires all guests aged 12 years old and up to be fully vaccinated 14 days before sailing.

Also, due to the recently updated guidelines from the CDC, those guests 11 years of age and younger should provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the cruise. The test should be a rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test.

As for all cruise lines, starting September 13, all guests must take a COVID-19 test administered by Disney’s third-party testing partner Inspire Diagnostics at the terminal before boarding.

Guests and travel agents who have been impacted by any of the changes for the Disney Cruise ships will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps. Guests who have booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.