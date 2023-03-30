New Futuristic 2100 Cruise Ship Concept Revealed

The Meyer Group has recently unveiled an innovative cruise ship concept called “Reverse,” offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable cruise ship design. Alongside this groundbreaking concept, the shipyard is also working on several eco-friendly cruise ship projects that emphasize its commitment to environmental responsibility.

A Glimpse into the Year 2100

The Meyer Werft, the world-famous shipbuilders from Germany, unveiled what they believe will be the future of cruising. The “Reverse” concept is a futuristic cruise ship inspired by the aerodynamic shape of a rockhopper penguin.

The ship’s exterior features a closed glass façade, urban gardening areas, and drone landing pads. The interior boasts central public areas and a cabin structure detached from the outer hull, allowing for efficient modular manufacturing.

“The ship is based on global megatrends and is one – but not the only – logical response to them,” explained Tim Krug, Head of Concept Development Group at Meyer Group.

“For example, we have only provided for small restaurant areas that serve more as social meeting places because we imagine that a large part of the nutrients will be consumed in a concentrated form like pills.”

The “Reverse” energy concept relies on innovation, utilizing wave energy through horizontal wings on the hull, solar and fuel cells, and wind energy to eliminate the need for fossil fuels.

To showcase the possibilities of sustainable materials, the “Reverse” model displayed at Seatrade Cruise Global is constructed predominantly from eco-friendly materials, with 90% of the materials being recycled or recyclable without residue.

The model also features a working fuel cell powered by methanol to supply the model’s lighting with energy. The Meyer Group trade fair team also uses the system to charge smartphones and tablets, demonstrating the concept’s commitment to sustainability and its potential impact on the cruise ship industry.

Meyer Group’s Sustainable Cruise Ships

The Meyer Group is working on multiple innovative cruise ship projects. Meyer Werft will deliver the Silver Nova to Silversea Cruises later this year, a ship featuring advanced technology and design.

Meyer Turku is constructing two cutting-edge vessels: Icon of the Seas, which will be the world’s largest cruise ship when delivered to Royal Caribbean International, and Mein Schiff 7 for TUI Cruises, designed to run on methanol and green methanol for near climate-neutral operation.

Silver Nova will employ an innovative fuel concept with low-emission LNG, a fuel cell system, and batteries to minimize emissions. Once completed, the cruise ship will exceed the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) highest energy efficiency requirements by 25% and employ a Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) to convert waste into thermal energy.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The 250,800 gross tons Icon of the Seas incorporates numerous eco-friendly features to minimize its environmental impact and optimize energy usage. The ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) through six LNG-powered engines, reducing emissions significantly. While in port, fuel cells provide 10% of the ship’s hotel base load, further enhancing its green credentials.

The vessel is equipped with a hull-cleaning “grooming robot” that removes slime and barnacles and an air lubrication system that coats the hull in microscopic bubbles to reduce friction.

Additionally, the vessel uses shore power and has an advanced wastewater treatment system.

Mein Schiff 7 is another innovative vessel under construction at Meyer Turku. To minimize its environmental impact, it incorporates various eco-friendly features, including a shore power connection system and highly efficient catalytic converters.

Mein Schiff 7 operates exclusively with lower-emission marine diesel, reducing harmful emissions during its voyages. The ship is also prepared to run on green methanol in the future, making its propulsion system almost CO2-neutral.