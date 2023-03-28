Royal Caribbean Unveils Never-Before-Seen Venues on Icon of the Seas

New details have been revealed about Icon of the Seas and the news is something to truly raise a glass to – new bars and lounges, including more themed venues, intimate spaces, and new-to-brand offerings never before seen on any Royal Caribbean ship. With fantastic options around the ship, guests will never lack for somewhere to quench their thirst.

New Bars for Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has done extensive market research to bring guests exactly what they enjoy the most for their vacations, and that research is reflected in new bar offerings aboard Icon of the Seas.

The ship will feature more than 15 bars and lounges, from brand new concepts to favorites of returning cruisers.

“From all-new venues and bolder favorites to new iconic drinks on every menu, zero-proof cocktails and twists to classics, there’s something for everyone to make the most of their nights out on Icon of the Seas,” said Linken D’Souza, vice president, food and beverage, Royal Caribbean International.

Dueling Pianos

Sure to be an immediate hit, Dueling Pianos will debut on Icon of the Seas‘ Royal Promenade with high energy live music for guests to sing along. A first for any Royal Caribbean ship, the bar will be home to a pair of baby grand pianos and talented pianists who will take song requests and offer a fun, energetic atmosphere every evening.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

“One of the things that kept coming up as a guest favorite in all of the research that we’ve done is this dueling pianos experience,” said Claudia Diaz-Gonzalez, associate vice president, product development, Royal Caribbean International. “There’s no holding back on just singing at the top of your lungs and kind of seeing the two singers battle.”

“We loved that idea of the interactivity of the piano players with the crowd and creating that lounge that really brings late-night entertainment to life.”

Lou’s Jazz and Blues

Giving Central Park a new and distinctive vibe will be Lou’s Jazz and Blues, a live jazz club for both classics and pop with a blend of both New York and New Orleans jazz styles.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The venue will provide both indoor and outdoor cafe seating on Deck 8, amidst the hundreds of live plants that give Central Park such a unique style for an oceangoing vessel.

Rye & Bean

An innovative all-day bar with an evolving menu for different moods at different times, Rye & Bean will be part of the AquaDome neighborhood on Deck 15.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

In the morning, it will be a brisk coffee bar offering a variety of perk-up options from cappuccinos to lattes, and through the day it will transform to offering espresso cocktails and other coffee-infused libations for elevated drink preferences.

1400 Lobby Bar

At the heart of the ship on Deck 5 will be the 1400 Lobby Bar, inspired by Icon of the Seas‘ unique shipbuilding number.

“The number of the hull on every ship is unique to that ship, and on icon of the seees that number was 1400,” said D’Souza. “The 1400 Lobby Bar is our tribute to all of those hard-working folks who bulit this amazing an iconic shop.”

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Not only will the bar offer a range of drinks from tropical juice-based favorites to more sophisticated, elegant cocktails, but it will also be the first lobby bar in the Royal Caribbean fleet to open up to the outdoors with an ocean-facing terrace.

Bubbles

Another new venue will be Bubbles, a walkup champagne bar window for grab-and-go glasses, bottles, and a signature cocktail in Central Park on Deck 8.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The bar will be open throughout the day for whenever guests may desire a bit of the bubbly, with options such as mimosas, prosecco, and bellinis available.

The Overlook

Sure to become another hotspot in the AquaDome neighborhood, The Overlook is an elevated lounge with astonishing nooks for amazing views, just steps from the popular aqua shows.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Edgy decor still has an oceanic vibe for relaxation, and it is designed as a great spot for guests to get away but still be close to the ship’s hotspots.

Returning Favorites

In addition to the new bars and lounges, Icon of the Seas will also host favorite venues popular across the fleet. This includes the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Boleros, Schooner Bar, Music Hall, Spotlight Karaoke, and more.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

All of these fantastic options will be available to guests when Icon of the Seas debuts from PortMiami in January 2024, offering 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings to some of the most popular ports of call in the Caribbean, including the cruise line’s private island destination, CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Even though Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in the world and able to welcome up to 5,610 guests at double occupancy and as many as 7,600 passengers when all berths are filled, every single person will be able to find a drink they enjoy to toast an amazingly iconic vacation.