Disney Unveils Garden-Themed Zone on Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed some truly unique design details of Disney Imagination Garden, a sprawling space that will serve as the entertainment hub onboard Disney Adventure, set to debut in 2025.

The garden will be anchored at one end by a three-deck-high castle artwork and at the other by a performance stage where favorite Disney characters will be brought to life. The themed area, one of seven planned for the ship, will have two dining venues, a bar, and a new category of garden-view cabins.

Disney Adventure is under construction at a Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. Disney Cruise Line bought the vessel in 2022 from Genting Hong Kong, which went bankrupt when the ship was about 70% complete.

Since the acquisition, Disney has been renovating Disney Adventure to its standards and will deploy the ship to Singapore.

“Disney Imagination Garden is the heart and soul of the Disney Adventure, where our guests will interact with our Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories in a whole new way,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering.

“The size and scale of this space provided us with so many opportunities to dream big and try new things with our experiential design, creating first-of-a-kind experiences for our guests, from all-new entertainment to delicious dining and lots of magical surprises sprinkled throughout,” added Cabo.

Disney Adventure is a 208,000-gross ton ship, making her among the largest in the industry, with capacity for up to 6,700 guests. The ship is slated to sail 3- and 4-night cruises from Singapore, with no port calls, making her public spaces and staterooms the sole focus of these vacations at sea.

Disney Cruise Line in June 2024 announced the names of all seven of the ship’s themed areas: In addition to Disney Imagination Garden, the ship will offer Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, Marvel Landing, and Toy Story Place.

Here’s What Disney Imagination Garden Will Offer

The Disney Imagination Garden is described as a space that will make guests think they are in a pop-up storybook, with features that look like paper cut-outs. These will be shaped like flowers, trees, vines, trellises, and lanterns.

The Garden Stage will have an amphitheater design, using a large staircase for seating. At the top of the staircase, guests will find a garden courtyard and bar, where a topiary of a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse stands with his magic wand at the ready.

Disney Cruise Line’s First Castle at Sea

Two eateries will be featured in the garden area, each taken from Disney’s animated films “The Jungle Book” and “Moana.” Indoor and outdoor seating will be available at both venues, with outdoor tables providing views of the Garden Stage.

Mowgli’s Eatery, which will serve Indian dishes, is inspired by Mowgli’s journey in “The Jungle Book,” while Gramma Tala’s Kitchen is taken from the tropical atmosphere in “Moana.”

Disney Adventure Mowgli’s Eatery

While most entertainment details tied to the Garden Stage are yet to come, Disney Cruise Line has unveiled one of the main performances guests can look forward to.

The show, called “Avengers Assemble!,” will delight guests with stunts and special effects featuring characters such as Deadpool, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, The Scarlet Witch, and others.

Disney Adventure Gramma Tala’s Kitchen

Under an agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Adventure will sail from the country’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years.

When she debuts in 2025, Disney Adventure will join a six-ship Disney Cruise Line fleet. The cruise line has five ships currently sailing, with the new-build Disney Treasure set to debut in December 2024. Disney Treasure recently marked her float-out from her Meyer Werft construction bay, and the shipyard is completing her interior design.

Another ship set to launch in 2025 is Disney Destiny, also under construction at Meyer Werft. Disney Cruise Line is a growing brand, with an order for four additional ships announced on August 10, 2024.