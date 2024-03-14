New Benefit Added for Most Loyal Royal Caribbean Passengers

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to top tier members of its Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program to notify them of an enhancement to their benefits, one that will allow them to enjoy their cruise vacations with friends, loved ones, and family members.

The new benefits take effect from all sailings beginning Friday, March 15 and onward, just in time for spring break and summer sailings.

New Pinnacle Club Benefit

The most elite Royal Caribbean past passengers – those who have earned 700+ cruise points and are now members of the exclusive Pinnacle Club – will now be able to enjoy a new benefit to share with the special people they sail with, even if those special people are not themselves members of the Pinnacle Club.

“Effective on sailings beginning March 15, 2024, and onwards, each Pinnacle Club member may now bring one guest staying in their immediate stateroom to accompany them into the Suite/Concierge Lounge, Suite Sun Decks, and Coastal Kitchen!” the email announced.

This means that Pinnacle Club passengers who may be traveling with other friends, family members, or loved ones can effectively share their benefits – at least in the limited access capacity – so they can continue to enjoy special moments without sacrificing the benefits they have earned from their cruise line loyalty.

The new guest access can be a great attraction for generational cruise passengers, such as grandparents who may be traveling with their grandchildren, or if a couple is cruising together but each passenger has earned different loyalty levels.

There are some limitations, however. For example, non-Pinnacle Club guests must always be accompanied by a Pinnacle Club member, unless they are also staying in an eligible Suite stateroom. Guests under 21 years old must always be accompanied by an adult.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

If the guests are Diamond or Diamond Plus members, they can redeem their daily drink vouchers in the exclusive areas, but other guests will have any beverages charged to their respective onboard accounts.

It should be noted, however, that this new guest benefit will not be available at all times, but instead will be based on availability and may vary from cruise to cruise depending on how many high level loyalty passengers are on each sailing.

Capacity Will Vary

The notification email does note when these benefits may not be available. For example, if the eligible number of Suite and Pinnacle Club guests exceeds the venue capacity on a particular sailing, access will be determined by cruise points, and guests will be notified of their access 48 hours before embarkation and will also receive a Welcome Letter with a reminder.

Similarly, access to Coastal Kitchen – Royal Caribbean’s specialty Mediterranean-California fusion restaurant – will be based on space and availability, and reservations are required. Those reservations can only be made once onboard and are not available for pre-booking online or through the Royal Caribbean app.

Royal Caribbean Diamond Lounge (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock)

One venue that will continue to remain exclusive only to those Crown & Anchor Society members who have earned the privilege is the Crown Lounge (formerly the Diamond Crown Lounge). That venue is only accessible by Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle Club members.

“We are committed to ensuring your cruise experience is exceptional, and we believe these updates contribute to that goal,” the email said. “Thank you for your unwavering loyalty – we look forward to welcoming you onboard as we continue creating unforgettable memories together.”

Royal Caribbean has built its brand on family togetherness and cruise vacations that all ages can enjoy together, and these new benefits will permit the most loyal guests to enjoy their loyalty with those whom they love the most – exactly what the cruise line is all about.