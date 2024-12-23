MSC Shares Details on Epic 121-Night World Cruise

We may be on the cusp on 2025, but MSC Cruises is already thinking ahead to 2027.

The cruise line unveiled its MSC World Cruise 2027, which will set sail aboard the 2,550-passenger MSC Musica.

The nearly four-month-long voyage will provide guests with an extensive tour across five continents, calling in 45 destinations across 25 countries.

Passengers can embark on the journey from Civitavecchia (Rome) or Genoa, Italy, on January 5 or 6, respectively, or Marseille, France, on January 7, or Barcelona, Spain, on January 8.

After leaving one of the four European departure ports, the World Cruise will head westward, navigating over 37,000 nautical miles and offering passengers the opportunity to cross the Equator twice.

“This extraordinary itinerary promises unforgettable experiences, blending natural wonders, historic landmarks, and cultural hubs to fulfil every traveler’s wanderlust,” said MSC Cruises.

The itinerary includes seven overnight stays, including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires and Ushuaia, Argentina; Valparaiso, Chile; Sydney, Australia; Hobart, Tasmania; and Papeete, Tahiti, as well as full day stays in every port to allow passengers more time to immerse themselves in the local scene.

Bookings for the cruise are now open, with MSC Cruises offering several amenities in the cruise fare. Each booking includes 15 shore excursions, featuring tours and shows, along with a complimentary Dine & Drink beverage package that covers a variety of beverages, including house wines and draft beers, during lunch and dinner.

The cruise line is also offering a 30 percent discount on laundry services during the extended voyage.

Members of the MSC Voyager Club, the cruise line’s loyalty program, who are at the Classic level or above receive a 5 percent discount on their booking price. Additionally, points accrued from the World Cruise will be tripled and credited to their accounts before the voyage begins for instant status elevation.

MSC’s 2027 World Cruise Itinerary

Initiating the 92,409-gross-ton ship’s Mediterranean itinerary, MSC Musica will stop at key sites in France, Spain, and Morocco, including Casablanca and Marrakech. The vessel then crosses the Atlantic, heading to South America via Cape Verde, with notable visits in Salvador and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The vessel will then progress to Buenos Aires, followed by Puerto Madryn, Argentina, which is known for its opportunities to spot whales. The cruise will continue south to the nation’s Falkland Islands and Ushuaia, recognized as the southernmost town in the world, before heading to Chile.

MSC 2027 World Cruise Itinerary

MSC Musica will then transit across the Pacific Ocean towards the South Pacific, where it will call in Easter Island and the remote Pitcairn Islands. The cruise also explores Tahiti and the Cook Islands.

Next, the cruise will take guests to New Zealand, Tasmania, and Australia, visiting the Bay of Islands, Auckland, Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hobart, and Sydney, respectively.

After which, the sailing continues to the Pacific Islands of New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Samoa, followed by a visit to Hawaii after another transpacific voyage. MSC Musica will explore Pearl Harbor, Hilo, and Honolulu before reaching Los Angeles and making its way along the coastline of Mexico and Costa Rica.

The ship will then transit through the Panama Canal to reach the Caribbean Sea and cross the Atlantic Ocean a second time to reach the Canary Islands. Its final stops will be in Naples and Civitavecchia before concluding in Genoa on May 5, 2027.

Although the cruise line has not yet revealed MSC Musica’s follow-up voyage or any other 2027 itinerary for its fleet of nearly two dozen ships, including the highly anticipated MSC World America, this World Cruise is a good indication of what’s to come for MSC Cruises.