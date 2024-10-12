MSC Expands Guinness World Records Challenges Fleetwide

Have you ever wondered how the euphoria of holding a world record ever feels like?

Well, that chance is now, as onboard entertainment on MSC Cruise ships is going to the next level thanks to the expansion of its popular GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS program across the entire fleet.

What began rather ambitiously on just two ships in 2023, has grown at an incredible rate in the past 12 months to the enormity of 12 ships, with even more guests set to enjoy it in the coming year ahead.

Young and old, as well as families, and those looking for their adrenaline rush will find MSC Cruises making it easier than ever to take a shot at breaking an official Guinness World Record while at sea.



Originally launched on the Seaside-class MSC Seascape and the even larger World-class MSC World Europa, the program quickly gained popularity, encouraging passengers to participate in all kinds of wild, record-breaking challenges.

Activities are not only for serious competitors; people of any age and ability can take part in the competitions. Be it pulling a rope over a distance of 100 meters or donning the most socks on one foot in under 30 seconds, the hilariously fun challenges on display, the Guinness World Records program offers something for everyone.



Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises’ Vice President of Entertainment, has expressed his excitement over the program’s continued success over the years.

“The Guinness World Records program has been a hit among our guests—both adults and children. So far, we’ve seen 30 records broken by our passengers,” Leatham shared.



Even more importantly, setting the program apart is the ability to appeal to such a broad range of people onboard. The families, couples, and even solo travelers all find themselves completely immersed in the whole fun, despite participating in or simply watching the challenges unfold.

According to Leatham, it is less about winning than it is about having a great time trying, and that is what has made it so popular across the board.



GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS’ success onboard is also attributed to the way it brings all families together, creating memorable moments at sea. Matteo Mancini, MSC Cruises’ Senior Manager of Family Entertainment, emphasized the importance of this fun-filled program.

He noted that on MSC Cruises ships, it’s not just about watching a Guinness World Records show on TV or reading about it in a book— the passengers get to live the experience first-hand in a live, interactive environment.

Already fully running on 12 of its ships around the world, this program is available on MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, MSC Meraviglia, and MSC Seascape, to name a few, while MSC World America will join this list of ships offering this unique entertainment when she starts her maiden sailings from Miami in April 2025.

Guests Can Break Records

This move to expand the Guinness World Records program is just part of a bigger move by MSC Cruises to enhance its onboard entertainment.

From MSC’s perspective, the aim is to provide immersive experiences that appeal to many guests so that everybody finds something to their liking.

For families seeking a shared experience to the solo set determined to break world records, MSC Cruises are creating an environment for everyone to have fun and possibly make history.

MSC Passengers Breaking Records

As the day progresses, guests of all ages can attempt to set a number of exciting, vying for record-breaking challenges, and the reward would be seeing the best of the best have a chance to audition for the evening’s spectacular finale.

These finalists will then perform in front of a live audience for the chance to become the next record-holder.

Guests who break a record will not only earn them official recognition from a Guinness World Records judge, and claim an official certificate, but also those who do succeed get to bask in the glory of their achievement.

So, if you’re ready to take on a record-breaking adventure and create unforgettable memories, MSC Cruises has you covered.