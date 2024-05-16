MSC Cruises Will Bring a Second Ship to Homeport in Port Canaveral

MSC Cruises has announced the expansion of its fleet at Port Canaveral (Orlando), introducing MSC Grandiosa alongside the already popular MSC Seashore.

Starting in December 2025, this marks the first time the cruise line will operate two ships simultaneously from the Central Florida port and the first time MSC Grandiosa will be based in North America.

“We are honored that MSC Cruises chose Port Canaveral for the North American debut of their magnificent MSC Grandiosa. We are so proud of our cruise partner and their tremendous growth in the United States,” said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral. “We look forward to welcoming all of their valued cruise guests to our beautiful port.”

MSC Grandiosa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Gabriel S Fernandes)

Ruben A. Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, highlighted the significance of the expansion, saying, “The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, and our expansion at Port Canaveral is a big part of that.”

He continued, “We know people sailing from Central Florida want options, and we’re delighted to offer them two of our most modern and glamourous ships with itineraries that will appeal to everyone from first-time to seasoned cruisers.”

MSC Grandiosa will embark on 7-night voyages that cover both the Eastern and Western Caribbean. It will join MSC Seashore, which offers shorter 3—and 4-night sailings focusing primarily on The Bahamas, including stops at MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

A New Caribbean Chapter for MSC Grandiosa

MSC Grandiosa, which debuted in 2019, has spent its seasons primarily based in the Mediterranean, where the 181,541-gross-ton ship is currently sailing 7-night Western Mediterranean voyages. The ship will complete its final 2025 Mediterranean journey on November 8 in Genoa, Italy, before repositioning to Florida.

When MSC Grandiosa arrives at Port Canaveral next year, it will mark a significant milestone as the largest ship of MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia-plus class to homeport there. The ship boasts impressive dimensions at 1,094 feet in length and 141 feet in width, providing ample space for its 2,421 staterooms.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Scheduled to embark on 7-night itineraries, guests can choose between an Eastern or Western Caribbean itinerary. The Eastern voyages will include stops at Nassau and Ocean Cay in The Bahamas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Charlotte Amalie in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Conversely, the Western Caribbean journeys will include calls at Nassau, The Bahamas; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; Montego Bay and Falmouth, Jamaica; and Belize City, Belize.

Aboard the MSC Grandiosa, which can accommodate 6,334 passengers alongside 1,704 crew members, guests have 10 restaurant options, including the Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Hola! Tacos & Cantina, Kaito Sushi, Kaito Teppanyaki, and L’Atelier Bistrot.

For leisure and relaxation, the ship features five pools and nine hot tubs, as well as the Wild Forest Aquapark, which continues a thrilling family adventure from the Orlando area renowned for its theme parks.

North American travelers can also enjoy the expansive MSC Aurea Spa, nightly entertainment at the Carousel Lounge and Broadway-style theater, and the 323-foot-long Galleria Grandiosa promenade, topped with an LED sky screen, which creates an atmospheric shopping and strolling environment.

MSC Grandiosa will replace MSC Seashore by offering 7-night cruises, allowing MSC Seashore to offer shorter itineraries. It is currently sailing 7- and 14-night voyages to Nassau, Montego Bay, George Town, Cozumel, San Juan, and Puerto Plata/Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.