MSC Cruises Unveils Exclusive Tours for Yacht Club Guests

MSC Cruises has expanded the benefits that come with booking accommodations in the line’s exclusive luxury enclave, MSC Yacht Club, by adding specially curated shore excursions to the list of perks.

The line on July 10, 2024 revealed nearly 100 shore tours at destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Caribbean reserved for guests staying in its private ship-within-a-ship area. The excursions are now available for booking, and more destinations will be added in the coming months.

Beach Club in Turkey

Shore excursions are not included in the yacht club cruise fare, but many other amenities are covered, such as 24/7 butler and concierge services, private dining and pool areas, beverage and WiFi packages, priority boarding and disembarking, and more.

Yacht club guests can continue to book any of the line’s shore tours, however, the new small-group shore excursions all include private transportation, meaning the luxury guests will not be transported in the large motorcoaches typically used to move large numbers of guests at port calls.

The new tours are focused on local culture, cuisine, and architecture, and are limited in size to allow for a more private experience.

During port calls to Genoa, Italy, for example, yacht club guests can learn the secrets of making pesto during a cooking class in Santa Margherita Ligure, a historic village on the Italian Riviera.

Following the cooking lesson, cruisers will be treated to an upscale luncheon and can then explore Portofino, known for the pretty, pastel-colored buildings that hug its scenic waterfront. Strolling along the town’s quaint streets, shopping in upscale stores, and visiting the Church of St. George are among activities guests can enjoy.

“The new offering has come following customer feedback and a desire for a more exclusive experience for MSC Yacht Club guests,” said Marialuisa Iaccarino, head of shore excursions for MSC Cruises.

“Guests will benefit from a seamless experience between the butlers’ service onboard and the excursion experts ashore as well as having the opportunity to relax and fully immerse themselves into each destination’s culture, cuisine and traditions,” Iaccarino added.

MSC Yacht Club guests can book the exclusive tours in advance, either online or via the line’s contact center, as well as onboard their ship, either through the MSC For Me app, the MSC Yacht Club concierge service, or at the Shore Excursions desk.

Other excursions offered exclusively to yacht club guests include a perfume-making workshop in Grasse, France, about an hour’s drive from the port of Cannes. Guests can create their own fragrance and then tour a perfume factory.

MSC Yacht Club Pool

At a port call in Akureyri, Iceland, cruisers can relax in the geothermal, mineral waters of the Fontana baths, while enjoying a view of nearby Lake Laugarvatn. The tour includes a visit to the scenic Þingvellir National Park.

In the Caribbean, yacht club guests can book a luxury catamaran and snorkeling tour in Cozumel, Mexico. With a personal guide, cruisers will sail to the region’s famous Colombia Reef, considered the top snorkeling locale off the Cozumel coast.

At Falmouth, Jamaica, guests can enjoy a true luxe experience in a private cabana at the Martha Brae River, where a personal butler will serve drinks and food.

Largest Yacht Club to Debut Aboard MSC World America

MSC Cruises introduced its MSC Yacht Club in 2008, and the private oasis is currently available on more than half of the line’s 22 ships. The largest yacht club space in the fleet will debut aboard MSC World America, a 6,700-guest ship set to launch in 2025.

The club space on the vessel will feature 152 suites, two Owner’s Suites, a private bi-level sundeck, and a dedicated restaurant and bar, all with ocean views.

MSC World America is set to debut in Miami on April 12, 2025, sailing a roundtrip Caribbean voyage to Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and MSC Cruise’s private Ocean Cay Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.